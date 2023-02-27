As classes restart after teen was stabbed, Paterson police add patrols at Eastside High

PATERSON — Almost 20 uniformed police officers patrolled the streets around Eastside High School on Monday afternoon on the first day of classes after a 14-year-old student was fatally stabbed at dismissal on Feb. 17.

“After what happened, it makes me feel safer,” said Juan Martinez, 17, a junior at Eastside.

“If they weren’t here, who knows what would happen?” said another junior, Mathew Gonzalez.

Paterson schools were on winter break last week, and officials provided counseling for any students struggling with their classmate’s death.

Despite the heightened police presence, a burst of gunshots erupted on Market Street at about 2:20 p.m. on Monday, less than a block from the high school, as students started heading home.

Paterson police officers patrol along Park avenue as students from Eastside High School walk home on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. A student was fatally stabbed during dismissal on Feb. 17.

Police said no one was hit by the gunfire. Investigators found casings from more than a dozen bullets scattered in the street. Authorities said it appeared that someone in a moving vehicle fired the shots and fled. Authorities said there was no indication the shooting was connected to the stabbing 10 days earlier.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office has not made public the name of the stabbing victim. Authorities also have not identified the 15-year-old student from Alonzo Moody alternative high school who was arrested and charged with murder in the incident. The two students had been involved in a fight that law enforcement officials said may have involved a dispute over stolen sneakers.

“When people fight after school, that’s normal,” said a 17-year-old senior who declined to give her name to a reporter. “But it’s not normal when a freshman gets killed like that. It’s getting out of control out here.”

The extra officers assigned to Eastside on Monday were redeployed from other duties, police officials said.

“I hope it’s not just a show,” said Councilman Luis Velez, who represents the 5th Ward, where Eastside is located. “They have to keep doing this.”

Eileen Shafer, superintendent of Paterson schools, speaks to reporters outside of Eastside High School on the first day of increased police presence on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. A student was fatally stabbed during school dismissal on Feb. 17.

Schools Superintendent Eileen Shafer said the extra security measures would remain in place “as long as necessary.” Shafer was among a group of public officials who gathered on Park Avenue, near the scene of the stabbing.

“We have to get the kids used to keep moving along,” Shafer said, “that there’s no hanging out.”

The Eastside stabbing took place about two months after authorities seized three guns at Paterson’s John F. Kennedy High School. After that incident, the district began requiring all students entering Eastside and Kennedy to pass through metal detectors on their way into school.

Monday’s shooting happened on the street outside the former Paterson Armory, where developer Charles Florio is building a 138-unit housing complex.

“What the hell is going on?” asked Florio. “A kid gets stabbed and now there’s gunshots? It’s a shame.”

