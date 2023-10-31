Classes resume at Worcester State Tuesday as search for shooting suspect continues

Authorities are searching for 18-year-old Kevin Rodriguez, wanted on charges in connection with a deadly Saturday shooting at Worcester State University.

WORCESTER — Day and evening classes resumed at the Worcester State University campus Tuesday, just a few days after two people were shot in the parking lot next to the student dormitory Wasylean Hall.

The shooting, which took place early Saturday morning and resulted in the death of one person and the injury of another, pushed the university to not only cancel homecoming over the weekend, but cancel classes Monday.

A court filing, as well as a video of the shooting, provided insight into the chaotic scene students and police experienced in the early morning hours Saturday.

The court filing described the police’s response to the shooting and its aftermath, which included students being evacuated from their dorms and some being searched by the police, and a large crowd of 150 people screaming and yelling. Meanwhile, the footage captured the altercation itself.

Randy A. Melendez Jr., of Southbridge, was declared deceased at UMass Memorial Hospital – University Campus, where both gunshot victims were taken Saturday.

Another 21-year-old man, whose name has not been released by police, went into surgery for a gunshot wound but was expected to survive.

Neither of the victims, nor the people facing charges in the case are enrolled at the school.

Richard Nieves, 18, of 12 Margaret St., Apt. 10, Southbridge, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license and trespassing.

He was arrested Saturday morning, approximately one mile away from the Worcester State campus at 32 Zenith Drive in a residential neighborhood off May Street. He was arraigned Monday in Central District Court and ordered held pending a dangerous hearing slated for Friday.

Kevin J. Rodriguez, 19, of 2 Riverview Place, Lawrence, is wanted for armed assault with intent to murder and remains at large.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Classes resume at Worcester State Tuesday as search for shooting suspect