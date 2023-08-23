Classic Car Auction’s Billings Sale Features Two Great Pontiac Muscle Cars

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Choose from a 389-Powered GTO or Grand Prix.

Get ready, muscle car aficionados, for an auction event that promises to be the epitome of classic American automotive power and design. Classic Car Auction's upcoming Billing Sale is set to feature not just one, but two remarkable Pontiac muscle cars that perfectly encapsulate an era when horsepower ruled the streets and style was as important as speed. Whether you're a lifelong Pontiac enthusiast or a casual admirer of vintage muscle, you won't want to miss this thrilling opportunity to witness—and perhaps even acquire—these iconic road warriors. Stay tuned as we dive deep into the specs, stories, and irresistible allure of these mechanical masterpieces.

1964 Pontiac Grand Prix

Introducing a true classic: the 1964 Pontiac Grand Prix with VIN 894P52067. Under the hood, you'll find a robust 389 V-8 engine paired with an automatic transmission, embodying the epitome of 1960s American automotive muscle. Sporting its original body and paint, this Grand Prix is a genuine throwback to an era of style and substance. The Pontiac 8 Lug Wheels add an extra dash of charisma to an already stunning vehicle. But it's not all vintage; the interior has been refreshed for modern comfort, featuring new carpet and seat upholstery. Don't miss out on this incredible new consignment—stay tuned for more details! See it here.

1964 Pontiac GTO



Get ready to rev your engines for this classic beauty—the 1964 Pontiac GTO! This icon of American muscle comes packed with a powerful 389 V-8 engine and a 4-speed manual transmission for that authentic driving experience. Slide into its stylish bucket seats and marvel at the brand-new interior that flawlessly blends retro charm with modern comfort. Turn up the nostalgia with its AM-FM cassette player while enjoying a ride that both runs and sounds incredible. See it here.

pecialty Auto Auction is proud to present it’s 2023 Fall Auto Auction with Good Guys on September 9th. The sale is taking place at the Budweiser Events Center located at 5290 Arena Cir, Loveland, CO 80538.

There is still time to consign your car.

Bidding will take place live or on Proxibid at Specialty Auto Auction Inc. Auction Catalog - Specialty Auto Auction Fall Auction Online Auctions | Proxibid

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.