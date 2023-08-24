Classic Car Auction’s Billings Sale Will Feature Three Cool GM Coupes From the 50’s

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Step back in time.

Get ready for a trip down memory lane as Classic Car Auction's upcoming Billings Sale is set to feature an exceptional trio of General Motors coupes from the fabulous 1950s. These automotive icons encapsulate the style, power, and innovation that defined a golden era of American motoring. Whether you're a collector, an enthusiast, or simply nostalgic for the days of tailfins and chrome, this auction promises to be an unforgettable showcase of GM's mid-century best. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of automotive history!

1958 Oldsmobile 88 Holiday Coupe

Step back in time with this stunning 1958 Oldsmobile 88 Holiday Coupe, a true testament to mid-century automotive design and engineering. Under the hood, you'll find the original motor enhanced with Ross Racing aluminum heads, promising a blend of vintage feel and modern performance. Paired with its original transmission, this beauty has undergone a meticulous frame-up restoration, making it a show-stopper on both the road and at car events. Don't miss the opportunity to own a piece of Oldsmobile history, complete with a VIN of 587M01087, that perfectly captures the spirit and innovation of the 1950s American auto scene. See it here.

1958 Chevrolet Impala

Unveil the magic of automotive nostalgia with this 1958 Chevrolet Impala, a car that not only defined an era but also skyrocketed Chevrolet back to its number-one production spot. With its VIN F58J211407, this Impala is more than just a vehicle; it's a piece of American history. It houses a robust 283 V-8 engine paired with an automatic transmission, ensuring it's not just a looker but a strong runner as well. The exterior boasts a mesmerizing Clay Coral paint job, perfectly complemented by its Dark Coral interior, offering a sublime visual experience. As a part of Chevrolet's top-of-the-line Bel Air series in 1958, this Impala contributed to a whopping 15% of Chevrolet's production for the year, making it a highly significant model. Stay tuned—new pictures of this iconic beauty are on the way! See it here.

1957 Buick Century Riviera Model 66R



Behold the epitome of automotive elegance with a dash of modern power: the 1957 Buick Century Riviera Model 66R, presented from the esteemed Jim McCall Collection of Classic Cars. With its VIN 4D2029373, this stunning restomod is far from ordinary. It received a new frame and drivetrain in 2018, featuring a powerhouse 454 V8 engine bored .030 over, achieving a hefty 468ci displacement. The engine comes equipped with top-of-the-line Edelbrock aluminum heads, intake manifold, and carburetor, all neatly crowned with finned valve covers. Paired with a TH400 4-speed automatic transmission with overdrive, this Buick offers a driving experience that is both powerful and luxuriously smooth. See it here.

The 11th Annual Montana Classic Car Auction takes place on September 2nd. This is an awesome bookend event to the summer Classic Car driving season in the Northern Rockies! Hosted by the Classic Car Auction Group, the 11th Annual Montana Classic Car Auction is held at the Metra Park Expo Center in Billings, Montana. This location provides a great indoor setting for the Auction with 100 cars expected.

Register to bid online or in person.

Along with the auction, attendees can take in the Burn the Point Weekend, a fundraiser for the Chase Hawks Memorial Association Crisis Fund. The event includes a classic car parade and street dance in downtown Billings Friday night and a classic car show Saturday, also at the Metra Park grounds.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.