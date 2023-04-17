Classic Car Auction Is Featuring Some Interesting Vehicles At Its Salt Lake City Auction This Weekend

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

These vintage autos are the meeting point of style and utility.

Get ready to take the ride of your life in this 1975 Volkswagen Bus, also known as Germany’s beast road tripper. It may not look like it, but even after decades this massive utility van can still get you wherever you need to be in the nick of time. On top of that, there’s plenty of room for all of your friends to hop aboard. But why should you consider purchasing this over any other high capacity automobile?

First of all, there are the obvious design cues that made classic models iconic in the first place. Indeed, the VW Bus is probably one of the 1960s and 1970s most memorable German automobiles, along with the Beetle. On top of that, it would be a spectacular vehicle to leave an impression whenever taking long drives across the globe. Right next to that bus you might also consider this 1976 Scout II whose performance is insane with a V8 compared to the previous vehicle's 1.8-liter powertrain. Both autos compliment each other really well, especially since they are both blue, and the truck fills in the gaps in the bus’s utility capacity.

If either of those speak to you then clearly you appreciate unique classic trucks. If that is the case then you’ll probably fall in love with this 1962 Chevrolet Corvair 95. A truck bed, Corvair fascia, and a straight six with manual transmission make it a really cool truck to say the least. All three of these automobiles are stunning images of innovation and vintage rolled into great looking packages which is exactly why you should consider getting behind the wheel.

