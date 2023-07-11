Classic Car Auction Has A Herd Of Mustangs At Its Sioux Falls Sale

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Get ready for a Mustang lover's dream at the upcoming classic car auction in Sioux Falls. This highly anticipated event will feature a remarkable collection of Mustangs, showcasing the enduring legacy and timeless appeal of these iconic American muscle cars. Whether you're a seasoned collector or simply a fan of these legendary vehicles, this auction promises to be an unforgettable opportunity to own a piece of Mustang history. Don't miss your chance to join the herd and bid on these magnificent classics at the Sioux Falls sale.

1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1

Don't miss the chance to own a piece of Mustang history at the upcoming Sioux Falls Classic Car Auction. Among the impressive lineup is a stunning 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1, boasting its original VIN OTO5H159500. This classic beauty comes with a Bill of Sale and Marti Report for verification. With its 351-2V Cleveland motor, black hood stripe, dual paint stripes, and sport deck rear seat, this Mach 1 is a true standout. Equipped with power front disc brakes, power steering, air conditioner, and an AM radio, it offers both style and comfort. Be sure to mark your calendar for the auction on July 22 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center and visit the Classic Car Auction Group's website for more details. Don't miss the opportunity to make this exceptional 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 yours. See it here.

1968 Ford Mustang Convertible



Get ready to turn heads with this stunning 1968 Ford Mustang Convertible. With its eye-catching red exterior and rich black interior, this classic beauty exudes timeless style. Equipped with a C-Code 289 V-8 engine and automatic transmission, it offers both power and convenience. This Mustang Convertible has undergone a restoration in the 1990s and has been under single ownership since 2006, with service records and a Marti report to verify its authenticity. The car comes with a notebook chronicling its history and all accompanying documents.

The body and interior of this Mustang show in driver quality, and it runs and drives well. The black convertible top adds to its allure, whether it's up or down, and the parade boot cover adds a touch of elegance. The comfortable bucket seats and automatic transmission ensure an enjoyable driving experience, while the factory-approved A/C provides enhanced comfort. Experience the classic Mustang sound with the dual exhaust system, and enjoy the smooth ride on American Racing Wheels and BF Goodrich T/A Tires. See it here.

1979 Ford Mustang Cobra

Get ready to unleash the power and performance of the 1979 Ford Mustang Cobra. This impressive car features an F Code 5.0L V-8 engine that has been rebuilt for optimum performance. With a manual transmission, you'll have complete control as you shift through the gears, providing an exhilarating driving experience.

The original aluminum wheels add a touch of style to this classic Mustang, while the factory air conditioning ensures comfort even on the hottest days. This car has been well-preserved in the favorable climate of Montana, resulting in a solid and original vehicle that stands the test of time.

The 1979 Cobra showcases its unique features carried over from the previous generation, such as the distinct egg-shaped grille and turbo hood scoop. With blacked-out lower bumper and side trim, rear quarter window louvers, and forged wheels, this Cobra has a sporty and aggressive appearance. The interior boasts a sport upgrade, including a tachometer and instrument cluster, as originally produced by Ford. See it here.



5th Annual Salt Lake City Classic Car Auction

The 3rd Annual Sioux Falls Classic Car Auction is sure to be the finest Classic Car event in South Dakota! Over 100 of the regions finest classic and collector will be presented for sale at auction. The Denny Sanford Premier Center is an excellent venue for this professional classic car auction and will attract buyers from across the region. Bidding will be live onsite as well as national and international bidding by phone and online powered by NextLot.

The Denny Sanford Premier Center is located at:

1201 N. West Ave

Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

For information on consigning your car or registering to bid, click the "BUY" or "SELL" links above.

To view the auction on our on-line bidding partner NextLot click "HERE"

