Classic Car Club Of America Museum Expansion Celebrated

Raise a glass to the grand opening of the expansion on the Gilmore Museum campus.

The Classic Car Club Of America Museum recently unveiled a massive 10,000+ square ft. expansion. A ribbon cutting and champagne reception at the CCCA Museum started the day. Guided tours were also given.

"After years of dreaming, creative conversations, final concept proposals and, building an addition to the CCCA Museum, we are now bringing to life the educational and visual dynamics of the Classic Car Era." -Classic Car Club of America

Celebrating the expansion in Hickory Corners, Michigan with a re-opening gala with a black tie banquet in the CCCA building at the Gilmore Car Museum was an expectedly elegant event.

Chasing Classic Cars stars Wayne Carini was in attendance as a special guest.

Carrol Jensen was in attendance, “So proud to be associated with the Classic Car Club of America and the Classic Car Club of America Museum. Wonderful weekend had by all. We come for the cars but we stay for the people!” Jensen said.

You can see the walk through in this video for some scenes before the festivities started.

“We had a fabulous day at the grand re-opening gala of the Classic Car Club of America museum in Hickory Corner, Michigan. It was amazing to see so many full classic cars including Christine Fresch Sudbrink Snyder’s 1930 supercharged Stutz. Included in the collection are a 1930 Delahaye and 1931 Bentley, two of Josie Roemer’s favorites.” Ohio House of Representatives’ Bill Roemer posted on Facebook.

