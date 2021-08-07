Classic Cars Damaged In Drive-By Shooting

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Someone shot up a classic car showroom in the Chicagoland area.

Police in St. Charles, IL are investigating an early evening drive-by shooting at a business called Classics and Custom Auto. Classics and Custom Auto sells classic, muscle and antique cars, and also does restoration and repair work, and several cars in their showroom were struck by the stray bullets. Damage is estimated to be around $25,000 to $30,000 in total.

The drive-by shooting targeting the business happened around 7:45 in the evening on a Monday night. No customers or employees were inside the building at the time, which the owner, Darius Grigaliunas, called a "Fortunate thing."

"We have video of the bullets coming into the building and shooting the cars," Grigaliunas said about the incident being captured by a security camera. While nobody was injured, four cars in the showroom were damaged, as well as damage to the building itself.

"We generate a lot of interest," Grigaliunas told the news. "It is really great in my opinion to have a place like this in your community. It was a big decision where I was going to put this place. I was looking at Indianapolis, Memphis, Denver. I choose my hometown."

This is the second incident at the business where bullets have flown, but the prior shooting in 2018 didn't do this kind of damage. It is unknown if the shootings are related, and there are no suspects in either shooting.

The owner has already had to put up fencing and 'No Trespassing' signs because of the amount of pedestrian traffic on the property.

Source: Daily Herald

