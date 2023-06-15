Classic.com Is Selling An Upgraded Arkonik Land Rover Defender 110

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Customized 1987 Land Rover Defender 110 Wagon available for adventure seekers.

For off-road enthusiasts and collectors alike, a remarkable 1987 Land Rover Defender 110 wagon is now up for sale. This Santorini Black beauty has been skillfully customized by renowned marque expert Arkonik in the UK, elevating its rugged appeal and performance capabilities to new heights. Located in Snowmass Village, CO, this Defender is ready to tackle any terrain and provide its lucky owner with an exhilarating driving experience.

Under the hood of this Defender 110 wagon lies a modified 3.5L V8 engine, enhanced with a Holley Sniper EFI system. Paired with a five-speed manual transmission, power is efficiently delivered to the rear wheels, ensuring a thrilling and engaging driving experience. Equipped with four-wheel drive, this Land Rover is more than capable of conquering the toughest off-road challenges.

The interior of this Defender is equally impressive. Brown diamond-stitched leather seats provide both comfort and style, while amenities such as air conditioning and an Alpine stereo system ensure a pleasant and enjoyable ride. The attention to detail is evident in the custom features, including Kahn wheels, a FrontRunner full-length roof rack, an Evander steering wheel, side steps, and a KBX grille. This Defender strikes the perfect balance between luxury and ruggedness.

This Land Rover Defender has a well-documented history. Initially modified by Arkonik in the UK, it unfortunately suffered damage during shipping to the US, resulting in a salvage title. However, the damage was promptly and meticulously repaired, as clearly evidenced in the third-party photos available upon request. With only 4,934 miles on the odometer (total mileage unknown), this Defender remains mechanically sound, with minor wheel scrapes and blemishes on the finish that are consistent with its mileage.

The Land Rover Defender is an iconic off-road vehicle known for its robust construction, exceptional capabilities, and timeless design. It was a popular choice for both civilian and military use, and its reputation as a reliable and versatile workhorse is unmatched. This Defender 110 wagon showcases the model's enduring appeal and presents an exciting opportunity for collectors and adventurers alike.

Included in the sale are one set of keys, providing the fortunate buyer with a seamless transition into their Land Rover ownership journey.

