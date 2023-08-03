Classic Cutlass 442 Could Be Yours! Donate Now & Get Double Entries

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A Chance to Win History.

If you're a fan of classic muscle cars, prepare to be mesmerized by the latest giveaway that offers you a chance to own a genuine piece of automotive history. Introducing the 1967 Oldsmobile 442 W30 factory-built drag racer, with an exclusive backstory that makes it a rare treasure for any collector or enthusiast.

The Ultimate Muscle Car Experience

This '67 442 W30 is not just any ordinary muscle car; it's a time capsule from the golden era of American car culture. With just 32,000 original miles on the clock, it carries a history that's almost as impressive as its performance.

Engineered by a young Oldsmobile Test Track engineer, Dick Haas, it was initially used as a High-Performance Test Car at General Motors' Milford Proving Grounds. With its black-on-black exterior and loaded with factory speed parts, this W30 soon found its way to the NHRA Indy Nationals.

An Unrivalled Pedigree

This 1967 Oldsmobile 442 W30 is one of only two sequential test-track cars built specifically for NHRA racing in the Summer of 1967. It retains nearly every factory performance option, such as the UHV transistorized ignition system, Rocket Rally Pac, and Anti-Spin rear axle.

A national quality restoration has been meticulously carried out, supervised by the original owner, Dick Haas. The interior remains 100% original, and its factory-issued blueprinted 350-hp V-8 engine has been professionally rebuilt to stock specs.

The W30 Option Explained

Oldsmobile produced 520 442 W30s in 1967, and only 129 were sport coupes. The W30 package was the ultimate performance package. Unique features like red inner fenders, Force-Air air cleaner with tubes running to tapered scoops in the front grille, and a trunk-mounted battery added distinction to the already potent muscle car.

The W30 package also featured a hotter camshaft and special valve springs, a hot-rodded Turbo 400, heavy-duty third member, and an Anti-Spin limited-slip differential.

Story continues

Charitable Endeavor and Added Bonus

In addition to offering a chance to own an iconic car, this giveaway is also aligned with children's and veterans' charities. The lucky winner will not only receive the 1967 Oldsmobile 442 W30 but will also enjoy a $250 gift card from Legendary Auto Interiors!

Get Your Entries Now!

This 1967 Oldsmobile 442 W30, with its prestigious history, significant preservation, and rare factory options, is indeed a holy grail of the hot muscle-car era. If you want to experience the thrill of owning one of the most historic muscle machines of the swinging 1960s, don't miss your chance to win this amazing prize.

Time is running out, so enter now and make this incredible 1967 Oldsmobile 442 W30 a centerpiece in your collection. It's not just a car; it's a living testimony to an era where raw power and sleek designs dominated the roads. Make it yours, and carry on the legend!

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.