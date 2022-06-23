Classic Milk Truck Delivers Over 114 Miles Per Hour At The Drag Strip

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This incredible truck is likely a one of a kind masterpiece.

We have all seen some pretty crazy classic cars receiving complete restoration and racing treatment these days. However, it's unlikely that you've ever heard of a vehicle like this insane Milk Truck from the early days of automotive transportation. So, after an exciting week at the track, the builder and his dad set out to find their own racing vehicle. While most would have sought after a Camaro, Mustang, Challenger, or Firebird, these guys had a new idea. Eventually, the pair found a rusty old milk delivery truck and got to work building something that would catch everyone's attention at the race track.

Nowadays, under the hood, you will find a 496 cubic inch big-block V8 engine, which has apparently been about six years in the making. Along with being absolutely massive, this engine also supports two turbochargers, making producing power significantly more attainable. All in all, this truck is sending around 815 horsepower to the rear wheels, which seems like a ridiculous figure but is quickly proven on the race track. The truck is described by the owners as a drag racer and a street rod, which means it spends a lot of time at the drag strip while still being daily drivable.

All that power is then sent through a Turbo 400 three-speed automatic transmission, making quick gear changing and hard acceleration an easy feat. These mechanical features help the 4,500 lbs beast reach speeds of over 100 mph with a top speed of about 114 mph. With A/C, bucket seating, and a great stereo system, this is also an excellent daily driver that catches the attention of all sorts of drivers. Overall, this incredible truck is likely one of a kind, and we're excited to see more people making crazy builds like this soon.

