'Doom Eternal' classic mode recreates the original game's aesthetics

id Software has rolled out Doom Eternal’s second update, and it comes with new Render modes that give you a way to play the game in different visual styles. One of the new modes called Classic turns Eternal into a pixelated game with a 256 color palette that looks like the original Doom for PC. And, yes, it’s not just for Photo mode — you can play the game with the filter on if you want a throwback to ‘90s version Doom.

If that’s not your thing, though, id has also released three other Render Modes: Gritty, Cinematic and Black & White. You can enable them in video settings like Classic Mode if you like 2016 Doom’s aesthetics.

In addition to the new modes, id has also introduced a new Battlemode Arena called Torment where the Titans, used as research specimens, remain prisoners. Eternal’s Castle Grayscale mini-event is now live featuring black-and-white collectibles. There’s also a Hack to the Future II event coming soon, which lets you unlock Doom’s skeleton Revenant monster collectibles.

id Software executive producer Marty Stratton also talked about what the developer has planned for the game in the coming months. He said: