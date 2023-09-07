Classic muscle car vanishes while being towed to buyer’s home, Georgia cops say

A classic muscle car is still missing weeks after it was supposed to be towed to its new owner out of state, police in Georgia say.

Now authorities are asking the public for help.

The custom 1965 Ford Mustang was picked up by a tow truck Aug. 21 in unincorporated Lawrenceville, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department. It was supposed to be dropped off at the buyer’s home in Louisiana but never arrived, police said.

Investigators said the vehicle has several unique modifications, including custom fiberglass body work and “Recaro” cloth bucket racing seats on the interior.

Authorities didn’t identify the towing company, and it’s unclear if the driver is considered a suspect.

Anyone with information on the stolen car is asked to contact Gwinnett County police detectives at GCPD at 770-513-5300 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Lawrenceville is about 30 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

Repeat carjacker taken down by owner of muscle car he tried to steal, Tennessee cops say

Man made $46,800 selling chances to win a Dodge Challenger, feds say. It was a scam

Woman trying to stop burglary suspect hits him with car, cops say. She’s been arrested