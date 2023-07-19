Classic Muscle Cars From 1969 Are Selling At Classic Car Auction’s Sioux Falls, SD Sale This Weekend

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Get ready for a blast from the past at Classic Car Auction's Sioux Falls, SD sale this weekend!

A collection of classic muscle cars from 1969 will be hitting the auction block, offering enthusiasts a chance to own a piece of automotive history. From iconic models like the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang to legendary performers like the Pontiac GTO and Dodge Charger, these timeless classics are sure to turn heads and ignite the nostalgia of muscle car aficionados. Don't miss your opportunity to own one of these powerful machines that defined an era of American automotive excellence.

1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS396

Experience the power and style of a true American classic with the 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS396. This stunning muscle car features a matching numbers 396 CI V-8 engine and a 4-speed manual transmission, delivering exhilarating performance on the open road. With its eye-catching green exterior, matching interior, and white side stripes, this Chevelle is a head-turner from every angle. Equipped with power steering and power brakes, it offers both control and stopping power. Completing the iconic look are the chrome Magnum 500 wheels with Firestone Wide Oval tires. Don't miss your chance to own this meticulously maintained Chevelle with only 47,000 miles on the odometer. See it here.

1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Fastback

Experience the power and timeless appeal of the 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Fastback. This exceptional classic car has been meticulously restored to its factory specifications, bringing it back to its original glory. Under the hood, you'll find the powerful S-Code 390 CI V-8 engine with a 4-barrel carburetor, delivering impressive performance and a thrilling driving experience. The Acapulco Blue exterior with a blackout hood treatment makes a bold statement, while the black interior with console, high back bucket seats, and sport deck rear seat offers comfort and style. This Mustang is equipped with power steering and power disc brakes for smooth handling and confident stopping power. The period-correct Magnum 500 Wheels and Goodyear Polyglas GT White-letter tires complete the authentic look. Included with the car are a Deluxe Marti Report, sales contract, invoices, original Bill of Sale, original owner's manual, and original warranty paperwork, adding to its historical significance. Don't miss the opportunity to own this iconic piece of automotive history. See it here.

1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS

Experience the iconic power and style of the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS. This stunning classic car features its original matching numbers 350 CI V-8 engine, delivering impressive performance and a true vintage driving experience. Paired with the original Turbo 350 automatic transmission, this Camaro is a pleasure to drive. The exterior boasts its original Dusk Blue code-51 paint with factory code-50 SS hockey stripes, exuding timeless elegance and sportiness. Inside, you'll find black Deluxe Comfort Weave Strato bucket seats that provide both comfort and style. The original woodgrain dashboard, Rosewood steering wheel, and console with automatic horseshoe shifter add to the authentic vintage appeal. The car also retains its original AC Delco AM/FM radio and center clock option. Other notable features include the original X55 trim tag, D80 front and rear spoilers, 12-bolt rear end, 3.07:1 gears, factory dual exhaust with the original exhaust hanger plate, and factory power disc brakes. Completing the look are the factory SS-style wheels, adding a touch of aggression and muscle to the overall design. Don't miss the opportunity to own this meticulously maintained and highly desirable 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS. See it here.

The 3rd Annual Sioux Falls Classic Car Auction is sure to be the finest Classic Car event in South Dakota! Over 100 of the regions finest classic and collector will be presented for sale at auction. The Denny Sanford Premier Center is an excellent venue for this professional classic car auction and will attract buyers from across the region. Bidding will be live onsite as well as national and international bidding by phone and online powered by NextLot.

The Denny Sanford Premier Center is located at:

1201 N. West Ave

Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center‌

