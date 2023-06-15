‘Classic Philly Man’ Gives News Interview, And People Can’t Get Over His Accent

Peter McLaughlin being the most Philly man ever on the local news.

Peter McLaughlin being the most Philly man ever on the local news.

This accent is as good as a Wawa gobbler.

Peter McLaughlin, a very Philadelphia man, has gone viral for his interview with local news station Fox 29 after a portion of I-95 collapsed Sunday.

Although the incident was nothing to make light of — and McLaughlin certainly didn’t say anything negative while speaking to the station about waking up to discover the collapse happened in his neighborhood — people who are familiar with the unique Philadelphian emphasis on certain vowels were instantly smitten by his authentic style of speaking.

Twitter users also loved his somewhat nonchalant attitude about the situation and the fact that the noise of the collapse, which happened early in the morning, didn’t wake him up from his slumber.

A classic Philly man on the street react https://t.co/5ChwAmolO5 — J.J. Abbott 🔔 (@jjabbott) June 11, 2023

Regional accents are close to extinction within this generation, when we find a young specimen in the wild it's like spotting a bald eagle in central park https://t.co/0D6X8eP5Go — Katie Notopoulos (@katienotopoulos) June 11, 2023

I'd trust this guy to tell me where the best cheesesteak in Philly is. https://t.co/fZQy83tJoq — Lorne Freund (@VonVonTheNutGuy) June 12, 2023

I can’t explain it but hearing this NE Philly guy explain the collapse on 95 is like chicken noodle soup for the soul https://t.co/KJXzufrWW0 — Jared Phillips (@JaredL_Phillips) June 11, 2023

this is the Most Philadelphia Man that they could have possibly found to comment on the story. excellent work https://t.co/77rHZvYoAc — notes app enjoyer (@stephk_davis) June 12, 2023

He deserves a guest spot on @alwayssunny — CanLen 🕙 (@CandiceLen) June 13, 2023

Here’s his cousin from the west coast pic.twitter.com/dxfu12qjnZ — Garrit Jacobson (@gjacobson) June 11, 2023

Gonna tell my kids he’s the Governor of Pennsylvania. — Nole Consultant (@noleconsultant) June 11, 2023

I’ve had beers with this man, but not this specific man. https://t.co/UBlKyKPtsT — Brian Coulter (@PhilaBCoulter) June 11, 2023

This is amazing. The only thing missing is “Go Birds” at the end. https://t.co/YICFYNzCRd — Phl_cons 🇺🇸 (@Phlconservative) June 11, 2023

In a follow-up interview with Fox 29 Thursday, McLaughlin swore that although he sounds “like a stoner,” he was completely “sober” during the collapse.

“I was tired,” he told the station. “I had a late night, working late.”

McLaughlin said he was helping out a friend who owns a valet service. He was up late parking cars for a wedding that night, which left him poOed (as McLaughlin would put it), we assume, and caused him to totally pass out.

McLaughlin, who does “heating and conditioning” as his full-time job, also jokingly told the station that he is running for the unofficial mayor of Mayfield — the neighborhood where he lives. He’s even made a mock-up of a T-shirt and started an Instagram account for his “campaign.”

So, there you have it. And, uh, go Eagles?

