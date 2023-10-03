Classic Pickup Truck Valued at $45,000 Stolen in British Columbia

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Classic auto thefts are on the rise around the world.

A cherished classic pickup truck was illicitly taken from its owner in a recent unsettling event in Kelowna. The local RCMP were alerted to the theft on September 26 around 2:30 p.m. by the owner following the disappearance of his burnt-orange 1958 GMC pickup truck. The vehicle was taken the previous night from a secured parking lot on the 1300 block of St. Paul Street.

The valuable truck, maintained in pristine, showroom condition, is worth between $35,000 and $45,000. It was reportedly stolen using a tilt trailer, evidenced by marks observed in the gravel. The RCMP is actively gathering information and is in the initial stages of identifying any potential suspects or witnesses to this theft.

Const. Mike Della-Paolera, a media relations officer with the Kelowna RCMP, emphasized the distinctive nature of the truck and the passionate investment of the owner, stating, "The passionate owner of this truck invested hours of his time and money into this vehicle." He also expressed the urgency in returning the conspicuous vehicle promptly to its legitimate owner.

Given the distinctive appearance of the truck, the RCMP remains hopeful that members of the public can aid in its swift recovery. Individuals who might have witnessed any suspicious activities or who possess surveillance or dash camera footage are encouraged to reach out to the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, citing the reference file number 2023-57699. For those preferring to remain anonymous, information can be communicated confidentially to the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestoppers.net.

