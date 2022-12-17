The Classic Range Rover and Land Rover Defender Have Joined the Electric Revolution, Thanks to Everrati

Everrati is beefing up its off-road lineup.

The Oxford-based shop has added two new vehicles to the list of classics it will turn into EVs: the classic Range Rover and the original Land Rover Defender. The additions mean that the company now offers an electric conversion for nearly every auto lover.

More from Robb Report

The ability to convert the Range Rover and Defender (both the 90 and 110) helps move Everrati closer to its goal of becoming the “leading creator of the most desirable, sustainable, classic and iconic zero-emission cars in the world.” As with past models—which include the Ford GT40, 964-series Porsche 911, and Land Rover Series II—you provide the donor car and Everrati rips out its gas-powered powertrain and replaces it with a fully electric setup. The shop doesn’t stop there, though, it treats the rest of the car to a thorough restoration that leaves it looking brand new and decorated with new sustainable materials inside and out.

Everrati’s classic Range Rover electric conversion

Everatti is ready to start turning two of the most important 4x4s of all time into EVs, but that’s all we really know at this point. The announcement was light on technical details, including what kind of powertrains both models will feature. It’s not hard to imagine the EVs will have a setup similar to that found in the all-electric Series II, which includes a 60-kWh battery pack and a motor that can generate 165 hp and 300 ft lbs of torque. It may not be as powerful as the all-electric GT40, which has a powertrain that delivers 800 horses, but that’s not what off-road enthusiasts are looking for either.

“Perfectly at home in London, Cornwall, Monterey or the Hamptons, these vehicles are right in the current zeitgeist; rolling pieces of art that will give their owners, who are mavens of sustainability and responsibility, a clean and distinctive and luxurious way of traveling,” founder and CEO Justin Lunny said in a statement. “At the same time, these progressive machines will have a legacy, being preserved for generations who will be able to continue to use and enjoy them guilt-free, with zero emissions, as the automotive landscape changes around them.”

Story continues

Everatti already offered the Land Rover Series II (center) as an EV

We may have to wait on the technical specs for Everrati’s latest conversions, but we do know how much each will cost. The shop announced that Range Rover builds will start at £230,000 (about $280,000) and Defenders at £185,000 ($225,000). As with its previous EVs, you’ll have to provide the donor SUV yourself.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.