Classic Scenic Berhad (KLSE:CSCENIC) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Classic Scenic Berhad's (KLSE:CSCENIC) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Classic Scenic Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = RM22m ÷ (RM166m - RM4.5m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Classic Scenic Berhad has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Forestry industry average of 6.4% it's much better.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Classic Scenic Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has employed 66% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 13%. Since 13% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

The main thing to remember is that Classic Scenic Berhad has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 70% to shareholders over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Classic Scenic Berhad and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

