Classic Scenic Berhad (KLSE:CSCENIC) shareholders have earned a 39% CAGR over the last three years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. To wit, the Classic Scenic Berhad (KLSE:CSCENIC) share price has flown 154% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! Also pleasing for shareholders was the 25% gain in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, Classic Scenic Berhad achieved compound earnings per share growth of 35% per year. We don't think it is entirely coincidental that the EPS growth is reasonably close to the 36% average annual increase in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Au contraire, the share price change has arguably mimicked the EPS growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Classic Scenic Berhad's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Classic Scenic Berhad's TSR of 170% over the last 3 years is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Classic Scenic Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 83% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 13%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Classic Scenic Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Classic Scenic Berhad has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on MY exchanges.

