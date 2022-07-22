Classic SUVs Selling July 30th at Classic Car Auction's Sioux Falls Event

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Which would you add to your vintage SUV collection?

The vintage SUV market is absolutely blowing up with a fire that no one saw coming just a few years ago. It may have started with some of the rarer, high performance orientated models, but it’s since spread out to all kinds of models. No longer do the GMC Typhoon SUVs and similar high performance, low production classic machines get the corner on the market, and we’ve been looking for some good examples we think you’d like to add to your collection. Here are three examples from the July 30th at Classic Car Auction's Sioux Falls Event that you can get ready to bid on now.

1978 Ford Bronco

The 1978 Ford Bronco was a bulky bully of a vintage SUV, made with rugged features and looks. This particular example is an exceptional original Bronco from that time. It is a low ownership vehicle, with an unrestored body and paint job, commonly known as a survivor in the collector car market. It is powered by a 400 cubic inch 400, which Is backed by an automatic transmission, and has 4x4. See it here.

1970 Toyota Landcruiser FJ40

This nice little Landcruiser was an original California car that found its way to South Dakota. It is a nice original example. It is powered by a 3.9-liter 6-cylinder engine, which is backed by a 3-speed manual transmission. See it here.

1976 Ford Bronco

Powered by a 302 cubic inch V8, backed by an automatic transmission, this Bronco features front disc brakes and Dana 44 front end. There’s a lot about this stylish Bronco to love. See it here.

These trucks and many more classic and collectible vehicles will be selling at Classic Car Auction's Sioux Falls, South Dakota event July 30th. For more information including bidder registration and consignment here.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.