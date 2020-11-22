Classic Wine Opens First West Coast Location in Oakland, California

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic Wine is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Oakland, California. This brand new 4,000-square-foot facility is the primary operations center for the West Coast and is located at 2416 Mandela Parkway, just blocks away from entrances to I-80W, I-80E, and I-880S. Onsite facility owner Matt Gliebe is excited to work with new members, as well as collaborate with commercial accounts and manage West Coast shipments for other Classic Wine locations. "I'm beyond excited to be part of the Classic Wine family," said Gliebe. "The Classic Wine brand has been shaped and built over many years to become the gold standard of the wine storage and services business."

Centrally located, Classic Oakland serves wine collectors in East Bay, Oakland, San Francisco and the surrounding areas. Classic Oakland works with leading wine relocation companies to offer short-term and long-term storage options to clients who are relocating inside or outside of the greater San Francisco Bay area. "The addition of Classic Oakland allows us to provide world-class services to wine enthusiasts no matter their location," said Mark Nelson, President of Classic Wine. "Classic Oakland will play a key role in our logistics network for wines coming from the West Coast to other Classic locations."

Using state-of-the-art security, a mobile entry system, walk-in and private lockers, and convenient access to wine collections all year round, Classic Oakland is proud to collaborate with wine members at every step of their wine journey.

Matt Gliebe is extremely passionate about Sonoma and Napa Valley wines. He also enjoys curating a personalized experience for every wine member. "My goal is to provide wine lovers throughout the Bay Area with a convenient, safe, and secure storage option and offer a vast array of great services to those that collect at all levels," said Gliebe. Gliebe recently completed his WSET III exam.

About Classic Wine

Classic Wine has been the industry leader for private collector wine storage since 2006. Additionally, Classic Wine provides custom cellar services, advisory and inventory services, wine club and social club memberships, a curated wine shop and access to exclusive dining and tasting events for members, all within a close-knit wine community. Learn more at classicwine.com.

