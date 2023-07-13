Classical music blares into homes near California parks. Police apologize for ‘glitch’

Residents in one California city found themselves blasted by classical music at full volume after new cameras at nearby parks “glitched,” police reported.

“Apologies for any inconvenience caused by the classical music,” Santa Monica police posted July 12 on Facebook. The music has been turned off while police look for other solutions.

Cameras newly installed in city parks to deter crime are equipped with speakers to play classical music to discourage trespassing after hours, police said.

“They provide your police department with additional tools to help us monitor and respond quickly to suspicious activity,” police wrote.

The cameras, installed July 6, initially played classical music “at an acceptable level,” police said. But on Tuesday, July 11, a software glitch caused the music to play at full volume.

“We truly do apologize,” police said, asking residents to suggest other ideas to deter crime in parks.

One person commenting on the Facebook post said they’d enjoy hearing classical music in a park at night, while another blasted police for the “lack of consideration” for neighbors

“I got a migraine couldn’t sleep all night and I have to go to work for 17 hours,” one person complained.

But others found humor in the situation.

“How about a 80’s Rock night, featuring Journey, Styx, ELO, and Kansas?!” suggested one comment

Santa Monica is about 15 miles west of downtown Los Angeles.

