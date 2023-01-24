Classified documents found at former U.S. Vice President Pence's home

Former U.S. Vice President Pence speaks at the Heritage Foundation
1
Jeff Mason
·2 min read

By Jeff Mason

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Documents marked as classified were discovered at former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home last week, and he has turned those classified records over to the FBI, his representative said in letters seen by Reuters.

Pence's representative sent a letter to the National Archives notifying them of the documents and in a separate letter said the FBI came to the former vice president's home to collect the documents.

The discovery puts Pence in the company of his former boss, former President Donald Trump, and President Joe Biden after documents with classified markings were found at their residences.

Pence's representative, Greg Jacob, said in a letter dated Jan. 18 to the National Archives that "out of an abundance of caution" Pence had engaged outside counsel to review records stored in his home after reports about the materials found at Biden's residence.

"Counsel identified a small number of documents that could potentially contain sensitive or classified information interspersed throughout the records," Jacob wrote in the letter.

"Vice President Pence immediately secured those documents in a locked safe pending further direction on proper handling from the National Archives," he said.

In a separate letter dated Jan. 22, Jacob said the Justice Department "bypassed the standard procedures and requested direct possession" of the documents at Pence's residence.

With agreement by the former vice president, FBI agents came to his Indiana home at 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 to collect the documents stored in the safe, Jacob said.

Biden, whose documents dated from his time as vice president, and Trump, who resisted turning over the items, leading to an FBI raid, are both facing special counsel investigations by the Justice Department over improper handling of classified materials.

During a presidential transition period, the records from each administration are supposed to be turned over to the legal custody of the U.S. National Archives. It is unlawful to knowingly or willfully remove or retain classified material. Failure to properly store and secure classified material poses risks to national security if it should fall into the wrong hands.

CNN first reported the story of the documents being found at Pence's home.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; additional reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Heather Timmons and Alistair Bell)

Recommended Stories

  • Gorton touts Flock cameras, public safety efforts in annual State of City speech

    “We have greatly expanded One Lexington, and it is getting results. Between 2021 and 2022, we saw a 50 percent decrease in gun-related homicides among youth and young adults, and a 15 percent decrease in shootings.”

  • ‘All hazards are on the table’ as severe weather targets MS Coast. What to expect

    The storms will get here late, but the winds will start picking up this afternoon and could lead to sporadic power outages in some areas. Here’s when it will be the worst on the Coast.

  • Monterey Park mass shooting: Authorities continue to search for motive

    Authorities searched for a motive for the gunman who killed 11 people at a Monterey Park ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations, slayings that sent a wave of fear through Asian American communities and cast a shadow over festivities nationwide.

  • U.S. sues Google on digital ad business dominance, joined by eight states

    The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Alphabet's Google on Tuesday over allegations that the company abused its dominance of the digital advertising business, according to a court document. "Google has used anticompetitive, exclusionary, and unlawful means to eliminate or severely diminish any threat to its dominance over digital advertising technologies," the government said in its antitrust complaint. The Justice Department asked the court to compel Google to divest its Google Ad manager suite, including its ad exchange AdX.

  • David Foster & Katharine McPhee's Son Rennie Is 'Finding His Groove' In Cute Drumming Video

    David Foster is one proud papa of his rockin' and rollin' kiddo. The 73-year-old musician shared a video to his Instagram on Sunday of his almost two-year-old son, Rennie, impressively playing the drums. "Finding his groove. 23 months," the music producer captioned the post. This isn't the first time David has showed off he and his wife, Katharine McPhee's son's skills. Earlier this month, the music producer shared another cool video of Rennie rocking out, with a fan watching in the distance.

  • Panic! At The Disco is splitting up after almost 20 years

    "Sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin," said frontman Brendon Urie.

  • Who is Monterey Park shooting suspect Huu Can Tran? Acquaintance says he 'distrusted everyone'

    The suspected gunman who authorities say killed 11 people Saturday night at a crowded dance studio in Monterey Park, California, was a regular at the studio who "couldn't get along well with people," an acquaintance told ABC News. Authorities said the suspect, identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, fled the scene of the shooting and traveled to nearby Alhambra, where he allegedly entered a second dance hall before being disarmed there and again fleeing. The next day police found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a van in Torrance, about 30 miles southwest of Monterey Park, according to authorities.

  • Promising gene therapy delivers treatment directly to brain

    When Rylae-Ann Poulin was a year old, she didn’t crawl or babble like other kids her age. A rare genetic disorder kept her from even lifting her head. Then, months later, doctors delivered gene therapy directly to her brain.

  • Now Classified Docs Have Been Found at Mike Pence’s House

    Thos Robinson/Getty for The New York TimesA dozen documents marked as classified have been discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence’s home in Indiana, CNN reports.A lawyer for Pence found the documents and turned them over to the FBI, CNN reports, and the FBI and the National Security Division of the Justice Department are now reviewing them.Pence has repeatedly insisted that he was not in possession of any classified documents whatsoever after his single term as Donald Trump’s vice-presid

  • US Walmart workers to get pay raises next month

    Walmart said U.S. workers will get pay raises next month, increasing starting wages to between $14 and $19 an hour. Company President CEO John Furner told employees in a memo Tuesday that the pay raises will be reflected in their March 2 paychecks and will come through a combination of targeted and regular annual pay increases. Walmart and its competitors have raised wages several times in recent years and added benefits to retain workers, including covering in vitro fertilization, fertility testing and financial help with surrogacy and adoption.

  • Classified documents found at Mike Pence's home

    Documents have been found at the former US vice-president's home in the latest secret paper discovery.

  • U.S. Senator Josh Hawley wants to ban TikTok nationwide

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican and China hawk, said on Tuesday that he would introduce a bill to ban the short video app TikTok in the United States. TikTok, whose parent is the Chinese company ByteDance, already faces a ban that would stop federal employees from using or downloading TikTok on government-owned devices. Hawley did not say when the bill would be introduced.

  • 2 Memphis fire department personnel 'relieved of duty' in connection to Tyre Nichols' death

    Two Memphis, Tennessee, fire department personnel were "relieved of duty" while an internal investigation was conducted into the death of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died days after a traffic stop.

  • Matt Gaetz Floats Wild Conspiracy to Explain Joe Biden Docs Scandal

    NewsmaxRep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said there’s more than meets the eye as to why classified documents were found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C. The reason, the Florida congressman claimed, is that “the deep state” is bent on nixing the president’s potential re-election campaign.In a Newsmax interview Monday night, Gaetz told host Eric Bolling that his take on the matter is “different” than what many have said. “I actually think the deep state has

  • Mike McCarthy apologizes to cameraman after postgame misunderstanding

    The Cowboys head coach appeared to shove the lens of photojournalist Noah Bullard's camera, but Bullard himself said the “incident appears worse on still photos.”

  • Russia’s ‘Elite’ Shadow Army Edges Into Complete Collapse

    Mikhail Svetlov/Getty ImagesTens of thousands of fighters rounded up to fight in Ukraine for Wagner Group, the Russian private mercenary fighting corps, have gone missing or died, according to a Russian non-governmental organization.While Wagner Group recruited approximately 50,000 fighters in recent months, including from prisons, only 10,000 fighters remain fighting at the front for Wagner, Olga Romanova, the head of Russia Behind Bars, told My Russian Rights, according to The Moscow Times.“Ac

  • Finland Floats Solo NATO Entry After Erdogan Rejects Sweden

    (Bloomberg) -- Finland for the first time opened the door to potentially decoupling its NATO application from that of Sweden, after its neighbor encountered fresh resistance from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverNYSE Gets Wave of Sell Orders, Unleashing Stock-Market ChaosHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkBlizzard Manager Departs

  • Classified documents at Pence's home, too, his lawyer says

    Documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home last week, his lawyer told the National Archives in a letter — the latest in a string of discoveries of confidential information in private residences. The records "appear to be a small number of documents bearing classified markings that were inadvertently boxed and transported to the personal home of the former vice president at the end of the last administration," Pence's lawyer, Greg Jacob, wrote in the letter shared with The Associated Press.

  • U.S. may drop opposition to sending Abrams tanks to Ukraine - officials

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States, in a reversal, appears to be dropping its opposition to sending M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine and an announcement could come as soon as this week, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday. The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they were not aware of a final U.S. decision to send the Abrams to Ukraine, a move that could encourage Germany to follow. The Pentagon could not be immediately reached for comment.

  • ‘Which Four-Letter Word Did You Use?’: Reporter Ribs White House Press Secretary over Reaction to Classified Documents Discovery

    A reporter joked at a briefing with the White House press team Monday about their mounting public relations nightmare as President Biden's classified documents scandal has escalated in recent days.