Classified documents found in Joe Biden's home garage in Delaware

Joe Biden's special counsel said that the US president is fully cooperating with the Department of Justice following the discovery of the documents

A second batch of classified documents discovered by US President Joe Biden's aides were found at his home garage in Delaware, the White House said.

The documents contained Obama-Biden Administration records, a statement by Mr Biden's special counsel said.

A first batch of documents were found at a private office in Washington DC that Mr Biden used after his term as vice-president.

The matter is under review by the US Department of Justice.

Mr Biden's special counsel, Richard Sauber, said the president is fully cooperating with the Department of Justice to ensure the documents are stored properly by the US National Archives.

A further search of documents was conducted after the first batch of classified information was found at the Penn Biden Center in November, Mr Sauber said, leading to the discovery of a second batch at Mr Biden's Wilmington, Delaware home.

"The lawyers discovered among personal and political papers a small number of additional Obama-Biden Administration records with classified markings," Mr Sauber said on Thursday.

"All but one of these documents were found in storage space in the President's Wilmington residence garage," he said. "One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room."

Mr Sauber added that lawyers completed their search for additional documents on Wednesday evening, and that they have arranged for the Department of Justice to take possession of the documents.

