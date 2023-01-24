Mike Pence: Classified documents found at former vice-president's home

16
Mattea Bubalo - BBC News
·3 min read
Mike Pence
Mike Pence

Classified documents have been found at former US Vice-President Mike Pence's home in the latest secret paper discovery.

The documents, discovered by a lawyer last week for Mr Pence at his Indiana home, have been handed over to the FBI.

Special counsels are already looking at the handling of classified documents by President Joe Biden and ex-President Donald Trump.

Mr Trump faces a criminal investigation for allegedly mishandling files.

Representatives for Mr Pence sent a letter to the National Archives alerting them to the documents.

The FBI came to the former vice-president's home to collect the documents, bypassing "standard procedures" and requesting "direct possession" of them, lawyers added in a separate letter.

Under the Presidential Records Act, White House records are supposed to go to the National Archives once an administration ends. Regulations require such files to be stored securely.

A "small number of documents bearing classified markings" were "inadvertently boxed and transported" to Mr Pence's home at the end of Donald Trump's presidency, his lawyer wrote in a letter shared with US media.

The latest development emerged after Mr Pence sought legal help from specialists in handling classified documents "out of an abundance of caution".

He asked for help "after it became public that documents with classified markings were found in President Joe Biden's Wilmington residence", the letter read.

Six more classified documents were found during a 13-hour search of President Biden's home in Delaware on Friday.

The president offered access "to his home to allow DoJ [the Department of Justice] to conduct a search of the entire premises for potential vice-presidential records and potential classified material", Mr Bauer said in a statement on Saturday.

Earlier this month, Mr Biden's lawyers said a first batch of classified documents had been found on 2 November at the Penn Biden Centre, a think tank that the president founded in Washington DC.

A second batch of records was found on 20 December in the garage at his Wilmington home, while another document was found in a storage space at the house on 12 January, his lawyers said.

The discoveries at the homes of Mike Pence and Joe Biden come as former President Donald Trump faces a probe over his alleged mishandling of documents.

Hundred of classified records were found at Mr Trump's Florida Mar-a-Lago residence - Mr Trump and his lawyers resisted handing over the documents until the FBI raided the Florida holiday home last August.

He denied any wrongdoing, alleging that President Biden was being treated more favourably by the FBI.

Document discovery timeline

  • 2 November 2022 - First batch of classified documents found at the Penn Biden Centre, a think-tank President Joe Biden founded in Washington DC,

  • 20 December - Second batch of records found in the garage of Joe Biden's Wilmington home

  • 12 January - Document found in a storage space at Mr Biden's Wilmington home

  • 19 January - FBI agents come to Mike Pence's Indiana home to collect files

  • 20 January - Department of Justice investigators discover six more classified documents during a 13-hour search of President Joe Biden's home in Delaware

Recommended Stories

  • Classified documents found at Pence’s Indiana home

    Documents with classified markings were found at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home last week, officials confirmed Tuesday. Pence’s team notified the National Archives last Wednesday that a small number of documents were “inadvertently boxed and transported” to the former vice president’s home at the end of the last administration. Pence was “unaware of…

  • Trump and Biden Are Getting the Same DOJ Treatment on Documents Probes, Garland Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland dismissed criticism that the Justice Department is treating Donald Trump and Joe Biden differently when it comes to investigating their handling of classified documents.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverNYSE Investigates Technical Issue That Caused Wild Market OpenBlizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee Ranking SystemChina Slams US

  • Classified documents found at Mike Pence's home and turned over to DOJ: Lawyer

    Classified documents have been found in the home of former Vice President Mike Pence and turned over to the FBI for review, multiple sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News. A lawyer for Pence conducted the search of Pence's home in Indiana last week and found around a dozen documents marked as classified, sources said. The search was done proactively and in the wake of the news that classified documents from before he was president were found in Joe Biden's home and old office at the Penn Biden Center, a Washington, D.C., think tank.

  • Browns have three stars voted to PFWA All-NFL Team

    Browns have three players earning a repeat nomination.

  • Manchin: Biden handling of classified documents ‘totally irresponsible’

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Sunday called President Biden’s handling of classified documents “totally irresponsible” amid recent discoveries of materials from Biden’s time as vice president and as a senator in an old office and at his Delaware home. “It’s unbelievable how this could happen. It’s totally irresponsible,” Manchin said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”…

  • Plane slides off snow-covered runway in Maine

    American Airlines confirms a plane slid off the runway at Portland International Jetport in Maine during snowy conditions.

  • Would Jeff Bezos sell the Washington Post to buy the Commanders?

    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has yet to make a bid to buy the Washington Commanders. Some wonder whether he will get involved in the chase for the team owned by Daniel Snyder since 1999. Via Josh Kosman of the New York Post, some believe Bezos may sell the Washington Post in order to buy the [more]

  • Authorities confirm 11th death in Monterey Park shooting; 3 victims named

    At a press conference on Monday, Sheriff Robert Luna confirmed that an 11th victim had died from the mass shooting in Monterey Park, Calif., on Saturday night. Luna also released the names of three of those who were killed.

  • US: Ex-FBI counterintelligence agent aided Russian oligarch

    A former high-ranking FBI counterintelligence official who investigated Russian oligarchs has been indicted on charges he secretly worked for one, in violation of U.S. sanctions. The official was also charged, in a separate indictment, with taking cash from a former foreign security officer. Charles McGonigal, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York from 2016 to 2018, is accused in an indictment unsealed Monday of working with a former Soviet diplomat-turned-Russian interpreter on behalf of Oleg Deripaska, a Russian billionaire they purportedly referred to in code as “the big guy” and “the client.”

  • Here's What Elon Musk Is Drinking (Literally)

    Elon Musk is going UB40. It seems that the Tesla CEO and the British band have a preference for the same alcoholic beverage. UB40 had a big in 1983 with a reggae-influenced cover version of Neil Diamond's "Red, Red Wine."

  • Classified documents found at former U.S. Vice President Pence's home

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Documents marked as classified were discovered at former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home last week, and he has turned those classified records over to the FBI, his attorney said in letters seen by Reuters on Tuesday. The attorney, Greg Jacob, sent a letter to the National Archives on Jan. 18 notifying them of the documents and in a separate letter on Jan. 22 notified the Archives that the FBI came to the former vice president's home to collect them. The discovery puts Pence in the company of his former boss, former President Donald Trump, and President Joe Biden after documents with classified markings were found at their residences.

  • Classified documents found at Mike Pence's home in Indiana

    A lawyer for Pence discovered the records at Pence's home in Carmel, Indiana, and turned them over to the FBI, multiple sources told CNN.

  • DeSantis calls to end jury unanimity for Florida death penalty cases

    Republican governor suggests ‘super-majority’ should suffice in state that has required jury unanimity in capital cases since 2017

  • More documents marked classified found in Biden's Delaware home

    During a voluntary FBI search of President Joe Biden's home in Delaware, more documents marked classified were located by investigators. The new documents bring the total number discovered to between 25 and 30. Ed O'Keefe reports.

  • Katie Porter wants Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat. Is that possible?

    Why Katie Porter can win a U.S. Senate seat — and why she faces trouble

  • Robbie Gould helps 49ers reach NFC title game by remaining perfect

    Nothing is guaranteed in life except death, taxes, and Robbie Gould kicking field goals in the postseason.

  • Elon Musk takes witness stand to defend Tesla buyout tweets

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk was back on the stand this morning defending his 2018 tweets. Musk claimed to have secured funding to take the company private.

  • President Joe Biden facing more scrutiny over classified documents

    The FBI is searching the personal home of President Joe Biden where agents found additional classified documents.

  • George Santos news - live: Brazilian drag queen describes Santos's liberal past, support for Lula

    Congressman George Santos has faced scrutiny after appearing to fabricate much of his resume

  • Russia increases number of Kalibr cruise missiles in Black Sea by deploying submarine

    As of the morning of 24 January, Russia has increased the number of Kalibr cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea by bringing back a submarine and putting it on combat duty. Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre of the Operational Command Pivden (South), on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast Quote from Humeniuk: "Sea weather helps us.