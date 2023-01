Reuters

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Merck & Co said on Wednesday it would take legal action against some pharmaceutical companies after noticing that some manufacturers were supplying COVID-19 drugs to some provinces and cities saying the medicines were authorized by Merck. It did not name the companies in the post on its official WeChat account in China. Merck added that Sinopharm is the only legally authorized distributor of Merck's COVID-19 antiviral molnupiravir in China, which is sold under the brand name Lagevrio and was developed by Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.