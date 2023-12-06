Classified intelligence briefing for US senators falls apart

A classified Dec. 5 session about Ukraine and Israel led by the secretaries of defense and state, as well top intelligence officials, became heated and "fell apart" with Republicans storming out, NBC News reported.

The special briefing was held behind closed doors to allow all 100 U.S. senators to ask questions about the administration's funding request of $106 billion.

Republicans members in both chambers are demanding fundamental changes to U.S. immigration policy to stem irregular migration at the southern border in exchange for passing new Ukraine aid.

“People got up and walked out, because this is a waste of time," one senator told reporters.

The incident comes just a day after White House Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young warned lawmakers that the U.S. is already out of money for the fledging democracy.

Last year, congress allocated $111 billion to assist Ukraine, including $67 billion in military procurement funding, $27 billion for economic and civil assistance and $10 billion for humanitarian aid. Young says 97% of the money had been depleted by mid-November.

Read also: Zelensky cancels address to US senators as Republicans rally against aid package

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.