Classmates creating memorial scholarship for Wes Smith, TCU student killed in shooting

Students at TCU hope to put together a memorial scholarship for Wes Smith, the student killed in a shooting in Fort Worth’s West 7th district Sept. 1, and are using a GoFundMe to do it.

The fundraiser, which has been verified by the platform, says the scholarship for TCU students will honor Smith’s memory.

Landon Bonadiman, the organizer of the GoFundMe, said in the description that Smith tried to make a positive impact on everyone around him.

“This scholarship will help keep his memory alive by offering financial support to those who come after him at a place he loved so dearly, TCU,” Bonadiman wrote. He and others have also made “Win 4 Wes” bracelets they are giving out to honor Smith and support the fund.

Smith, a 21-year-old junior finance major from Germantown, Tennessee, was in the West 7th entertainment district when police said Matthew Purdy, 21, shot and killed him in the 3000 block of Bledsoe Street. Officers patrolling the area heard the gunshots and headed to the scene, where Smith was found lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds in the upper body.

According to the fundraiser, Smith was on the TCU football team in 2021 and was active in Young Life and Reformed University Fellowship. He also volunteered as a coach for the middle school football team at All Saints’ Episcopal school as well as participated in an on-campus mentorship program.

Bonadiman said friends and family described him as “an all-American guy” who was engaged in classes, kind, friendly, a community volunteer and a leader. He said the way Smith lived was a testament to his faith. One of his favorite Bible verses was Psalm 18:2.