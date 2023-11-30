From the classroom to the Capitol, Indio High students lead through service

A group of student leaders from Indio High School recently swapped their daily school routines in the desert for a few days in Washington, D.C.

On the students' itinerary: A life-changing learning experience in the form of a national leadership conference that served as an opportunity for them to discuss their experiences at school with peers from across the country. The goal? To address challenges they may face as leaders and to create the necessary space to reimagine an improved future.

These local teens — Julian Cansino, Miabella Cansino, Mia Castillo, Kaylee Cuevas, Eduardo “Lalo” Gallardo, Annasten Galvan, Lorena Parra-Hernandez, Sara Perez, Carolina Rivera, Sienna Rodriguez, Charley Sanchez and Mia Wedeking — are part of their school's student council, a group of students who represent the interests of the entire student body, including organizing events and setting a positive example for others.

They attended sessions catered to their interests and curiosities — from deep dives on Title IX, mental health, amplifying student voices and more — that will enable them to soon create initiatives on campus to further these ideas for implementation.

A group of students from Indio High School traveled to Washington D.C. for a national student leadership conference.

From recognition to representation

For many of the students, it was their first time exploring a city beyond their immediate neighborhoods. What emerged from the leadership conference was an expansion of their horizons.

Kaylee Cuevas is the first in her family to travel to the East Coast, a distinction she said was important to note. “It showed me that it’s a possibility if I try,” she said.

Lorena Parra-Hernandez shared a similar sentiment: “This is something that my parents never had the chance to do, and I don’t think they really ever thought I would have the chance to do something like this."

D.C. represented the barriers they hope to break and the possibilities that lie ahead.

“It really motivated me to continue spreading awareness and breaking stereotypes in a way, like us brown kids can go to Washington,” said Charley Sanchez. “We have a place.”

Sparking change together

"I’m big on action,” said Lucia Marinez, ASB adviser and history teacher. “They have a plan that’s going to impact and educate the whole school. It’s a big undertaking, but they know they can do it. If they can do that here, then they can do that in our city, state, as representatives … or whatever they go on to do in the world.”

And that’s exactly what they plan to do. Lalo Gallardo summarized his peers’ motivation best through a session he attended on finding their "spark and fire.”

"Your 'spark' is something that you're interested in and your 'fire' is how you can expand upon it," he said, adding that his passion is to represent student voices through the creation of community events that encourage students to be more involved.

Empowered by a session on Title IX, Sanchez plans to educate students on their legal protections against sexual harassment as it relates to dating violence. Julian Cansino has set his sights on collaborating with the local Make-A-Wish chapter so that he can organize spirit weeks and fundraisers to support children and their families.

While they all have projects they’ll work to put into action, Mia Wedeking took a moment to also highlight the significance of recognizing and empowering other students.

“We need to give students who aren’t in leadership (positions) opportunities to hear them out and recognize them,” she said. “Everyone here is different and that’s a good thing.”

‘If not us, who?’

The students’ reflections centered on knowing when to take a step back — for their own mental wellbeing, but also, to make certain every voice is heard.

“If it’s not us, then who else is going to do it?” Cuevas said. “(It can’t always) be the same group of people who have always been told that they’re going to be leaders. We need to support students from different backgrounds to help our world grow and become better.”

Wedeking agreed, adding: “Participating goes a long way, and that’s how students can be leaders. When one person does something, it shows that it’s okay to do that: to dress up for a spirit day, to have fun, to take a risk.”

And sometimes, as Parra-Hernandez said, to be a good leader is to know when to listen and when to let others lead.

Sanchez recalled a passing remark that their adviser shared on the D.C. Metro: “One morning, (Marinez) reminded us that a good leader knows when to follow,’” she said. “I was like, ‘Dang, that’s real.’”

Student leaders from Indio High School pose for a group photo outside of the White House in Washington D.C.

Learning beyond the classroom walls

Visiting iconic landmarks, like the White House, the U.S. Capitol and the Pentagon Memorial, they said, infused new life into distant lessons they had once learned about.

Sanchez jokingly envisioned their future selves set in stone as part of the Capitol’s Statuary Hall collection — a playful yet symbolic dream representing their aspirations and reaffirmed beliefs in their potential impact.

“It was really moving,” said Cansino. “To think like, ‘Oh, you could be here one day.’ That was like, boom, mind-blowing.”

“Going into those spaces, it didn’t feel real,” said Carolina Rivera, as her peers nodded in agreement. “I wish it for everyone.”

It was a tangible experience that transcended their history textbooks and its impact on the present.

“It’s different from what a teacher is lecturing you about and then experiencing it,” Cuevas said. “It made me realize that these (historical figures) were real people who were so powerful in what they believed in, they made it happen — that we live in a possibility. It opened my eyes in that way.”

Sara Perez recalled the visit to the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial, a humbling representation that placed history into perspective.

“We hear numbers,” she said, “but actually being able to see something that represents each person that passed away is much greater in impact.”

Marinez, their adviser, said that this added lens will allow the students to look at future events with an improved contextual understanding. In all of this, Principal Derrick Lawson said, they hoped to help the students see themselves not just as current leaders, but as emerging leaders.

“Not every glass ceiling has been shattered, but every one of them now sees that it could be them next,” Lawson said. “We had 12 of the most wonderful examples of school commitment, passionate leadership. And that’s our goal: to help them lead their generation, to make changes.”

Their brief trip from D.C. reinforced their passion for civic engagement and a shared commitment to shaping a better future for their school.

“We definitely left a little bit of Indio in Washington,” said Gallardo.

Cansino continued, “We did leave our mark. When we say we’re from Indio High School, they’ll know that we’re the Rajahs. And hopefully we’ll continue to leave a bigger mark.”

Next, they hope to meet with local legislators to learn how to advocate as policymakers. Until then, the student leaders will be hard at work carrying out their initiatives throughout the school year and striving to ensure their peers see their value as leaders, too.

Jennifer Cortez covers education in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at jennifer.cortez@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Indio High students attend leadership conference in Washington, D.C.