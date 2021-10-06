Classroom video captures fight that led to shooting at Mansfield Timberview High School

Video captured the fight that led to a shooting Wednesday at Mansfield Timberview High School. Police are searching for a suspect, 18-year-old Timothy Simpkins.

Simpkins, who is a student, fired shots in a classroom after being involved in a fight with another student, police said. Video of the fight has been posted by other students on social media. Police said two students were shot and a third had unspecified injuries.

Here’s the who and why. pic.twitter.com/8yWjgW4k1c — Bob Vagene (@Bob12Vagene) October 6, 2021

Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said the shooting was not “a random act of violence. This is not somebody attacking our schools. We believe this was a student who got into a fight a drew a weapon.”