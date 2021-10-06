Classroom video captures fight that led to shooting at Mansfield Timberview High School

·1 min read

Video captured the fight that led to a shooting Wednesday at Mansfield Timberview High School. Police are searching for a suspect, 18-year-old Timothy Simpkins.

Simpkins, who is a student, fired shots in a classroom after being involved in a fight with another student, police said. Video of the fight has been posted by other students on social media. Police said two students were shot and a third had unspecified injuries.

Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said the shooting was not “a random act of violence. This is not somebody attacking our schools. We believe this was a student who got into a fight a drew a weapon.”

