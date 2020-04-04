What Is Class's (ASX:CL1) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Class (ASX:CL1) share price has dived 31% in the last thirty days. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 34% in that time.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Class Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Class's P/E of 17.42 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Class has a lower P/E than the average (28.9) in the software industry classification.

Class's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Class, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Class saw earnings per share decrease by 12% last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 16% per year over the last five years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Class's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Class has net cash of AU$17m. This is fairly high at 12% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On Class's P/E Ratio

Class trades on a P/E ratio of 17.4, which is above its market average of 13.0. The recent drop in earnings per share might keep value investors away, but the healthy balance sheet means the company retains the potential for future growth. If this growth fails to materialise, the current high P/E could prove to be temporary, as the share price falls. Given Class's P/E ratio has declined from 25.3 to 17.4 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.