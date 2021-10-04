Clatyon police now searching for a second vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

Laura Brache
·1 min read

Clayton police say they are now searching for a second vehicle that may have been involved in a hit-and-run that killed a man Sunday. Police are investigating the accident as a “possible homicide,” according to a news release.

Monday, police identified the victim of the hit-and-run as Edgardo Antonio Medina, 32, of Raleigh, according to a news release. Police say the vehicle hit a second man, Francisco Gil Gervacio, 42, also from Raleigh, the release said.

The first vehicle, a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, was found in Raleigh by Clayton police on Monday. Police said it had “extensive damage to the left side of the vehicle.”

Through accident reconstruction efforts and crime scene evidence, investigators say they believe that a silver or white, 2007-2010 model GMC Acadia SUV was also involved.

“The GMC Acadia should have extensive front end damage and possible right side damage,” Clayton police said in a press release.

Investigators said they believe there was an altercation inside the Chevrolet Silverado that led to the hit-and-run, according to the release. Police said the pickup had stopped partially in the right-bound lane. The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday near Highway 70 and Medical Park Place.

Two men exited the truck on the left side. Police say that’s when the Acadia struck both men and the pickup truck.

Police say Median was dragged several feet to the right side of Highway 70. Police were called after Medina’s body was seen lying on the side of the road.

Gervacio was able to drive the Silverado away from the area, police said.

The Acadia fled the scene.

Those with information are asked to call Clayton police at 919-553-4611.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • One of the men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery is fighting to ban from trial photos of his vanity license plate that features a Confederate flag

    Court documents say that the vanity plate is similar to an old version of Georgia's state flag which included a Confederate emblem.

  • Just Gone

    They lie in clandestine graves strewn across the desert, mingled in communal pits, or hacked to pieces and scattered on desiccated hillsides.Buried without a name, often all that’s left once their bodies are gone are the empty casings of a person: a bloodied sweatshirt, a frilly top, a tattered dress. All over Mexico, mothers wander under the scorching sun, poking at the earth and sniffing for the telltale scent of decomposing flesh, hoping for a scrap that points toward their missing son or dau

  • DEA agent killed, 2 law enforcement officers injured in shooting on Amtrak train in Tucson

    Members of a regional narcotics “alliance" in Arizona were conducting a routine check on the stationary train when a man opened fire.

  • Catalytic converter theft has surged nationwide. LA's top prosecutor is threatening a fight with auto companies to force change.

    Vehicle catalytic converter theft has surged nationwide. Los Angeles County's District Attorney George Gascón is threatening a fight to force changes.

  • Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley 'attacked' ex-wife, man with a hatchet before he was shot, police say

    Athens-Clarke County police release details about John Wes Townley's shooting death, saying the former NASCAR driver attacked his ex-wife and a man.

  • A hiker says he's confident he saw Brian Laundrie near the Appalachian Trail, NY Post reports

    Police have received tips that Laundrie, a person of interest in the Gabby Petito case, could be near the trail, but none have been publicly verified.

  • Missouri Highway Patrol investigating former Agape student’s gang rape claim, mom says

    ”There have been ongoing and past sexual assaults at this place,” the mother of a former student said. “… I want as many eyes on this investigation as I can have.”

  • Teen Fleeing Cops After Doing Donuts Kills Three Young Valet Workers, Police Say

    Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty ImagesA Texas teen who was pursued by police for doing donuts in a Houston parking lot struck and killed three valet workers after speeding away from a patrol sergeant, authorities announced Monday.Ahmedal Tayeb Elnouman Modawi, 17, has been charged with three counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury after he allegedly hit three young valet workers on Friday.“We’re out here because one person decided they didn’t want to get

  • Bollywood superstar’s son denied bail in drugs case

    An Indian court on Monday denied bail to Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, ordering him to remain in the custody of the narcotics agency, a day after officials arrested him in connection with a drug raid. The Bombay High Court said Aryan Khan must remain in the Narcotics Control Bureau's custody until Thursday. Khan and seven others were detained when agents on Saturday raided a rave party and seized drugs from a luxury cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

  • A Judge Sent A Capitol Rioter To Prison, Rejecting The Government’s Lighter Recommendation

    “There have to be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government, beyond sitting at home,” Judge Tanya Chutkan said.View Entire Post ›

  • Teen's body found in Asheville river investigated as homicide, police say

    A tip about a body in a river has police searching for information about the teen, according to the Asheville Police Department.

  • 3 valets hit and killed by driver fleeing Houston police

    A sergeant tried to pull over the suspect, who was allegedly doing doughnuts in a parking lot. Houston police said the driver sped away and hit the valets within seconds.

  • 3rd victim dies after angry co-worker's rampage

    Authorities said Sunday a third victim has died following a violent attack where an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they shared. Polk County Sheriff's officials said electrician Shaun Runyon got into the argument with his supervisor Friday, punching the man and fleeing the job site. A fourth victim suffered critical injuries and later died at the hospital.

  • DEA agent, gunman killed in Amtrak train shooting in Arizona

    A Drug Enforcement Administration special agent was killed Monday when a passenger, who also died, opened fire as officers were doing a routine inspection for illegal contraband on an Amtrak train in Tucson, Arizona, authorities said. A second agent and a Tucson police officer were wounded. “It’s very horrific and we’re all just coming to terms with just how terrible a loss this is,” Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said.

  • Georgia police said a Black woman posed as KKK and sent her neighbors threats to burn down their homes and kill them

    Terresha Lucas, 30, described herself as a 6-foot white man and sent notes to Black families discussing killing children and hanging people, according to local police.

  • George Floyd memorial statue in New York City defaced again

    A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched. Sunday's act wasn't the first example of vandalism to the statue memorializing Floyd, whose killing at the hands of police in Minneapolis last year galvanized a racial justice movement across the country.

  • Four Dead on Family Vineyard in Freak Wine-Making Accident

    GEORGES GOBETFour Italian men between the ages of 40 and 70 perished while producing wine from their family vineyard over the weekend, according to Italy’s fire brigade.The men—Santino and Massimo Carnevale, aged 70 and 45, and brothers Giacomo and Valerio Scofano, aged 70 and 50— were all related and taking part in an annual winemaking tradition near the city of Paola in the southern region of Calabria. One of the victims, Valerio Scofano, was not supposed to be in the shed, having been condemn

  • Plane taking off from road after parade crashes onto Texas highway, video shows

    Moments before, the plane had served as a parade float in the town’s annual Texas Rice Festival, police said.

  • Parkland school shooter faces trial for jail brawl

    The suspect in the 2018 mass shooting of 17 people at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, is going on trial for a separate jail brawl incident before his trial for the mass shooting three years ago.

  • Dylann Roof asks judges to reconsider recusal from his case

    Dylann Roof wants an entire appellate court to reconsider a decision to recuse itself from hearing his case, as the appeal of his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation winds its way through the judicial system. Last week, Roof's attorneys made that request of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, writing that the judges who opted to sit out his case should reinstate themselves to consider his petition for a new hearing before the court. Without that move, or changing a court rule prohibiting judges visiting from other circuits from considering such requests, Roof's lawyers wrote, "no judges exist to consider" his rehearing petition, depriving him of “a critical level of appellate review.”