Clatyon police now searching for a second vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

Clayton police say they are now searching for a second vehicle that may have been involved in a hit-and-run that killed a man Sunday. Police are investigating the accident as a “possible homicide,” according to a news release.

Monday, police identified the victim of the hit-and-run as Edgardo Antonio Medina, 32, of Raleigh, according to a news release. Police say the vehicle hit a second man, Francisco Gil Gervacio, 42, also from Raleigh, the release said.

The first vehicle, a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, was found in Raleigh by Clayton police on Monday. Police said it had “extensive damage to the left side of the vehicle.”

Through accident reconstruction efforts and crime scene evidence, investigators say they believe that a silver or white, 2007-2010 model GMC Acadia SUV was also involved.

“The GMC Acadia should have extensive front end damage and possible right side damage,” Clayton police said in a press release.

Investigators said they believe there was an altercation inside the Chevrolet Silverado that led to the hit-and-run, according to the release. Police said the pickup had stopped partially in the right-bound lane. The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday near Highway 70 and Medical Park Place.

Two men exited the truck on the left side. Police say that’s when the Acadia struck both men and the pickup truck.

Police say Median was dragged several feet to the right side of Highway 70. Police were called after Medina’s body was seen lying on the side of the road.

Gervacio was able to drive the Silverado away from the area, police said.

The Acadia fled the scene.

Those with information are asked to call Clayton police at 919-553-4611.