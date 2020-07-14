Claudia Conway, 15-year-old daughter of Kellyanne and George Conway, announced she will be deleting her social media accounts per her parents' request

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway and her husband George Conway arrive for a candlelight dinner at Union Station on the eve of the 58th presidential inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2017. Picture taken January 19, 2017.

Claudia Conway, daughter of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and Trump administration critic George Conway, announced Monday that her parents were "forcing" her to delete her social media accounts.

She garnered hundreds of thousands of followers across all of her social media accounts, where she largely posted anti-Trump content.

"My parents are forcing me to delete social media so this is my last tweet," Claudia wrote in a Monday night tweet. "Apparently, i don't have a platform! it's fake! love you all so much. keep fighting."

Claudia Conway, the 15-year-old daughter of high-profile political couple Kellyanne and George Conway, announced Monday that she would be deleting her social media accounts at her parents' request.

Claudia garnered hundreds of thousands of followers across all of her social media platforms, which largely include anti-Trump posts, a stark contrast to the point of view of her mother Kellyanne who serves as a White House adviser to President Donald Trump.

"We do get into arguments a lot — I'm not going to lie," Claudia told Insider's Connor Perrett in an interview at the end of June. "My mom is my best friend but we do fight all the time over politics, and I'm always shut down by my entire family."

Claudia identifies as leftist and liberal, she told Insider, unlike her conservative parents.

"I grew up in a very very conservative family, so I was only exposed to those views for a very long time," she said. "I decided to educate myself and think for myself."

Her anti-Trump political views, however, align more with her father, George Conway, a fierce Trump critic and founder of anti-Trump conservative PAC Lincoln Project.

"I respect everyone's views," Conway told Insider. "For me, there's a certain threshold, I think. Everyone in my family are (sic) Trump supporters except for my Dad and I."

She originally told Insider that she "respectfully declined" her mother's request to take down her anti-Trump social media posts. In a July 10 tweet, she wrote that she "will no longer be speaking on my family," and confirmed that her father "had attempted to delete all of my social media."

