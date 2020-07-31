Claudia Conway is criticizing the Trump administration in tweets to Kellyanne Conway, claiming it is 'complicit' in Herman Cain's death

Claudia Conway fired back at her mother's recent tweets and shared screenshots of a private text conversation between the two.

15-year-old Claudia Conway, the daughter of George and Kellyanne Conway, is using her social media presence to criticize the Trump administration — and to spar with her mother.

On Friday, Claudia Conway responded to two separate tweets from her mother, accusing her of making "no sense" in a tweet about the coronavirus and saying the Trump administration is "complicit" in Herman Cain's death.

Conway went on to post screenshots of texts that appear to be between mother and daughter, where Kellyanne Conway writes that she's "tired of this."

Claudia Conway, the teenage daughter of political figures Kellyanne and George Conway, is continuing to criticize the Trump administration — and her mother's politics — on social media.

On Friday, the 15-year-old responded to several of her mother's tweets, much to the delight of her robust Twitter following.

The Conways' most recent public disagreement began when Kellyanne Conway, who serves as an advisor to President Donald Trump, tweeted a tribute to Herman Cain, writing that the businessman and political activist had "led a remarkable life and will be missed."

Claudia Conway took issue with her mother's framing of the situation.

"yes it is sad but wasn't your administration complicit in his death ?? yikes," she responded.

Cain died after being hospitalized COVID-19. It remains unclear how he contracted the virus, but he tested positive 11 days after attending a campaign rally for Trump in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Within minutes of posting, the reply racked up over 1,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

"If ever I turn into a completely soulless ghoul, I hope my daughter trolls me as magnificently as you do your mom," writer Jon Zal quipped.

The family feud, however, did not stop there.

In another tweet, Kellyanne Conway reiterated a comment from Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, regarding mental health and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"#CDC Director: more deaths among high school students from suicides & drug overdoses than from #COVID19," she wrote. "He said lockdowns & a lack of public schooling caused a disproportionally negative impact on young peoples' mental health."

Her daughter fired back.

"how can you possibly compare SUICIDE rates to COVID-19 fatality rates amongst TEENAGERS?" she responded. "as your daughter who has struggled with suicidality in the past, you make no sense."

Conway went on to point out what she saw as a flaw in her mother's reasoning.

"also considering that we KNOW that that adults and those 65+ are at a MUCH higher risk of contracting and dying from COVID-19, why is this relevant? sick," she wrote.

The discussion between mother and daughter apparently was not limited to Twitter. Claudia Conway went on to post screenshots of a text conversation with a phone contact labeled "mother." In the texts, "mother" tells her daughter that she's "tired of this," instructing her to trust "the nation's lead doctors" and "learn the facts."

"What an idiotic argument backed with no logic," Claudia Conway responds. "this is not a matter of bipartisan politics. suicidality is NOT to be compared to covid-19 deaths. i'm very disappointed in you."

The tweet has since been deleted.

The screenshot immediately received 1,000 likes, and Conway was quick to clarify her intentions to her followers.

"i'm not bashing my mother in anyway," she tweeted. "i would have responded the same to anyone reposting such nonsense. it is just frustrating!!

This isn't Conway's first brush with online attention

Conway's outspoken social media presence first received widespread attention in June when viewers discovered the teen's TikTok account, where she frequently posts videos criticizing the Trump administration and professing her support for left-wing causes.

"Growing up when your mom is Kellyanne Conway, it's really really hard to disassociate yourself with that image because people look at me and are like 'oh, that's Kellyanne Conway's daughter,' she must love Trump," Conway told Insider's Connor Perrett at the time. "In reality, I really don't."