Claudia Conway, daughter of Kellyanne and George Conway, returned to Twitter with a bang — encouraging her followers to vote and asking AOC to adopt her





Claudia Conway, the 15-year-old daughter of Kellyanne and George Conway, made her return to Twitter Wednesday — complete with sharp jabs at Trump, compelling her audience to vote, and jokingly asking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to adopt her.

Earlier this month, the 15-year-old influencer tweeted that her parents were forcing her to delete her social media accounts.

"Got my phone back! probably wont have it for long though considering i'm about to revolutionize twitter brb," she tweeted to her nearly 132,000 followers Wednesday.

In a series of tweets since she said she had her phone, she took sharp jabs at President Donald Trump, for whom her mother works as a senior advisor.

After Trump said he canceled throwing the first pitch at the New York Yankees game due to the coronavirus, which he referred to as the "China Virus," Claudia made a list of aspects of his tweet that she disagreed with.

She encouraged her audience to vote on Election Day in her, writing, "don't feed into the fire. we must get him OUT. i am compelling my younger audience, if you can, to VOTE. every vote counts."

In one of her tweeted replies, Claudia Conway also jokingly asked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to adopt her.

Some people lashed out at Claudia Conway for being so outspoken on her anti-Trump viewpoint, especially given the position of her mother.

The 15-year-old countered by tweeting, "this also goes to all the adults in my life who choose to belittle me in 'defense' of my mother. it's none of your business. i am my own person. i possess just as much respect and intellect as you do. what i do and how i use my platform is for the betterment of my generation."

While Claudia Conway's mother has been known to support the president his views, the same can't be said for her father George Conway. A conservative lawyer and anti-Trump activist, George Conway founded the anti-Trump conservative PAC The Lincoln Project.

