Claudia Conway posted a TikTok saying she's been cured of her 'radical leftism,' one day after announcing her parents were making her delete social media

On Wednesday, Claudia Conway posted a video on TikTok saying she had been cured of her "radical leftism."

Claudia is the 15-year-old daughter of Kellyanne Conway, a senior counselor to President Donald Trump, and George Conway, a critic of the president.

Claudia made headlines in recent weeks for posting public content critical of Trump and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Earlier this week, Claudia said her parents were kicking her off social media, but she has continued to post on her accounts since then.

One day after saying her parents were kicking her off social media, Claudia Conway posted a video to TikTok saying she'd been cured of her "radical leftism."

The 15-year-old is the daughter of the White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway and the attorney George Conway.

While Claudia Conway's mother is one of President Donald Trump's highest-profile defenders, her father is one of his fiercest critics.

Claudia made headlines in recent weeks for posting anti-Trump and pro-Black Lives Matter content, which apparently did not sit well with her conservative parents.

On Tuesday, Claudia tweeted that her parents were "forcing me to delete social media."

Her accounts on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter remain active and public, however, and she has continued to post, including a recent tongue-in-cheek video claiming to support Trump.

In one Wednesday video apparently addressed to her mother, she said: "Hi Smelly Kelly, the rumors are true, I have been cured from my radical leftism. And now I love Trump and I love our president."

She then winked and said: "MAGA."

It follows two other videos in which she can be seen dancing around with, and kissing, a Trump-Pence campaign sign.

Claudia told Insider's Connor Perrett in late June that she and her mother "get into arguments a lot."

"My mom is my best friend, but we do fight all the time over politics, and I'm always shut down by my entire family," said Claudia, who identifies as leftist and liberal.

"I grew up in a very, very conservative family, so I was only exposed to those views for a very long time," she said. "I decided to educate myself and think for myself."

