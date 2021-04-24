Claudia Jordan says Nene Leakes ruined her own career

Jordan said Leakes shot herself in her own foot

Cocktails with Queens host Claudia Jordan didn’t bite her tongue when asked about her former Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Nene Leakes.

During an interview on The Domenick Nati Show on Instagram, Jordan agreed when asked if Leakes is now irrelevant.

“Yes she has,” Jordan replied. “I’ll say this, it’s a shame because as much as we’re not cool, her and I, I don’t hate her. It’s like you went from making, like, probably $5,000 in your first season on a very unknown show. You didn’t create the show, but you were really a big part of that show becoming successful.”

“To go from nothing to something, then to something great and to have burnt so many bridges where no one’s rushing to the rescue to put you on anything, it’s sad,” Jordan continued.

She went on to say that she hates to see individuals like Leakes, who was once the highest-paid housewife with $2.85 million per season, “sabotage” their careers due to their own “attitude.”

“On your way up, if you want to act a certain way, people are going to remember on your way down. She shot herself in her own foot by doing that,” said Jordan.

Jordan went on to reference “ego” and said that playing the victim and lacking professionalism on set may have contributed to Leakes’ downfall.

“I think she needs to take a little bit of time because she is charismatic and she is funny. I’ll give her that. She’s also obnoxious and difficult to work with, and a victim. But she’s absolutely irrelevant right now,” Jordan said.

Claudia Jordan (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images) and Nene Leakes (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Leakes announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Atlanta in September 2020 after “an extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation” behind the scenes, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The former housewife has publicly slammed Bravo producer Andy Cohen, who she called “racist” and a “master manipulator” in a series of tweets. She also went on a tirade against former friend Wendy Williams.

“I will ALWAYS eat and eat good! Believe that. I have ALWAYS believed in multiple streams of income so the leakes are good you ole cocaine head and you ole racist. No one knew you until YOU knew me. Remember I’m ICON. Don’t forget,” Leakes tweeted in September 2020.

Jordan and Leakes’ tense history was chronicled on the Real Housewives of Atlanta when Jordan was a cast member during season 7. On the show they had an infamous confrontation in Puerto Rico.

In a June 2020 interview with Kandi Burruss, when asked if she regrets leaving the show after one season, Jordan said that she did.

“Sometimes I do. I’m like, I should have probably stayed and tried to flip it but you know, I was frustrated with everything going on in my life personally too. So I was like, ‘I’m leaving Atlanta’ but sometimes I regret it,” Jordan said.

