Claudia Schiffer's cat steals limelight at Argylle premiere

Claudia Schiffer and cat Chip at the premiere of Argylle - WireImage/Samir Hussein

Claudia Schiffer’s cat stole the limelight at the London premiere of hotly-anticipated spy thriller Argylle.

The cat, named Chip, is owned by German model Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn, who directed the blockbuster. The couple’s pet stars in the film as Alfie, the pet of Elly Conway, the mysterious author of the novel the film is based.

Shiffer carried the cat down the red carpet inside a specially made argyle-pattern backpack complete with perspex dome and air holes, on Wednesday at Leicester Square’s Odeon.

Chip stole the limelight from inside a specially made argyle-pattern backpack - Ian West

In the film, Alfie and his on-screen owner avoid kidnap when Conway, played by Bryce Dallas, begins writing stories about the activities of a sinister underground group, risking their exposure.

The film, which also stars Henry Cavill, Bryan Cranston, Samuel L Jackson and Dua Lipa, will be released on Feb 2 while the book it is based on was released earlier this month.