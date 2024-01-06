Claudine Gay Wasn't the Only Person Who Had a Really Bad Week
These Are The Black Celebs Who Were Named On Jeffrey Epstein’s List
On Wednesday, court documents were unsealed (following a federal judge’s ruling in December) that included more than 100 names allegedly connected to the late Jeffrey Epstein. It’s a hefty read and features more than 900 pages of primarily unredacted documents. - Candace McDuffie Read More
You Won’t Believe the Racist Things This 80-Year-Old Vietnam Vet Said That Cost Him His Job
The year 2023 didn’t turn out great for everybody, especially for one Joe Abodeely—who had his life’s work closed down due to his own stupid, hateful and discriminatory words. - Noah A. McGee Read More
Seth MacFarlane Just Gave New Hope to Orville Fans Across the Galaxy
Toyota Supra Sales Plummeted Last Year Because You All Have Terrible Taste
A Mountain of Used Clothes Appeared in Chile’s Desert. Then It Went Up in Flames
The Nevada judge who was seen being attacked by a defendant who was extremely displeased (and that’s an understatement) with his sentencing - is back working behind the bench. - Kalyn Womack Read More
For 21 Minutes, This Fla. Inmate was Beaten to Death. The Reason Why Will Break Your Heart
The family of Janard Geffrard, a Florida inmate who was beaten to death by his cellmate, is asking for answers as to why the beating went so long without intervention from deputies. - Kalyn Womack Read More
After Wife’s Bad Day Working at McDonalds, NC Pastor Shows Up Ready to Literally Fry Some Heads
What happened to vengeance being the Lord’s?! A North Carolina pastor took matters into his own hands after allegedly pushing a fast-food employee’s face into a deep fryer. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Have You Seen This Mississippi Couple? You Won’t Believe Why They Are On the Run
Parents Yolanda Hunter and Herman Coleman are on the run. Just before Christmas Day, Mississippi police responded to a call from a man who found the body of an infant, unresponsive, on his doorstep. Now the cops have named the boy’s mother, Hunter, and boyfriend, Coleman, as suspects in his death. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Black Scholars React To Harvard President Claudine Gay Resignation
Cambridge, MA - December 15: Claudine Gay speaks to the crowd after being named Harvard Universitys next president. Harvard University on Thursday named Gay as its next president in a historic move that will give the nations oldest college its first Black leader.
Former Harvard President Claudine Gay, the first Black person to lead the prestigious university, resigned on Tuesday amid allegations of plagiarism. Gay came under fire in early December after a hearing on antisemitism pushed her into the crosshairs of conservative media and commentators — who called her an unqualified diversity hire. - Jessica Washington Read More
All the Black Celebs We Lost in 2023
Updated 01/3/2024 at 10:02 a.m. ET:
With 2024 finally here, we look back at all of the notable Black people we have lost in the last year. From talented athletes and beloved musicians to impactful politicians and accomplished actors. Here are the Black celebrities we lost in 2023. - Noah A. McGee Read More
Harvard University President Claudine Gay Is Out. Here’s How We Got Here
CAMBRIDGE, MA - DECEMBER 13: Harvard President Claudine Gay (C) attends a menorah lighting ceremony on the seventh night of Hanukkah with the University’s Jewish community on December 13, 2023, in Harvard Yard, Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Harvard trustees voted to keep President Gay after she responded to a Congressional hearing with an answer to a question about hate speech on campus.
Harvard University President Claudine Gay has resigned from her position — making her tenure the shortest ever in the University’s centuries-old existence. - Jessica Washington Read More
