Clay Aiken on why he’s running for Congress in North Carolina again

The Daily Beast

The Daily WireFar-right troll Candace Owens baselessly suggested on Tuesday that beloved comedian Bob Saget may have suddenly died last week because he was vaccinated against COVID-19, adding that she has “a right to ask the question.”Saget, best known for his lead role on Full House, was found dead last week in an Orlando hotel room. Local authorities have said they “found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” and that the 65-year-old actor appeared to have died in his sleep. As of n