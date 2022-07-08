Clay County charges man with car theft

Jul. 7—WEST POINT — A man is behind bars after being accused of stealing a car from a Clay County location just east of West Point.

Clay County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested Michael Rias, 50, on July 6 and charged him with grand larceny. Sheriff Eddie Scott said the charge stems from the theft of a 2007 Suzuki vehicle from private property in the Pinkerton Road area.

The vehicle was later recovered at a Lowndes County scrap metal company.

Rias remains incarcerated at the Clay County Detention Center with a $10,000 bond and a hold by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

william.moore@djournal.com