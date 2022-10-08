Clay County Deputies report two injured in shooting in Lakeside area

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that reportedly injured two in the 1100 block of Blanding Blvd.

Deputies report two victims have been transported to an area hospital to injuries with non-life-threatening injuries.

Clay County Deputy Ford has reported two people were in the car when shot at, with one hit in the arm and the other possibly sustaining lacerations from broken glass.

No information about the suspect is known at this time.

The scene is believed to be an isolated incident.

Action News Jax is on the way to the scene to learn more.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arrive.

SHOOTING INCIDENT:

Deputies on scene of a shooting incident in the 1100 block of Blanding Blvd. Two victims are being transported to an area hospital. This is an active investigation. — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) October 8, 2022

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.