Clay County deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI for second time in 10 months

A Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence for the second time in 10 months.

CCSO said Christopher Coldiron was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol on Friday night.

Court records show he refused a field sobriety test.

The 48-year-old was arrested in December for a DUI in Bradford County. During that arrest, which was also made by FHP, he told a trooper he had “about 6 beers and a shot of Crown Apple” during a family get-together, according to the arrest report.

During that December arrest, Coldiron “spontaneously uttered ‘I’m (expletive)’ and ‘My career is over,’” the arrest report said.

Coldiron previously worked as the Clay County detention director.

Action News Jax has learned he has since been demoted to lieutenant.

We are working to learn if that demotion was tied to his first DUI arrest.

