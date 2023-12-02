Clay County deputy gets arrested for DUI while on duty, CCSO says

According to Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Austin Wiser was involved in a rear-end collision.

On Dec. 1 around 4:15 p.m., at the intersection of County Road 218 and Blanding, Wiser was involved in a rear-end vehicle collision.

Wiser was on duty and was driving his assigned agency vehicle.

After the crash, an on-duty CCSO supervisor responded to the scene. The supervisor became concerned about possible signs of the deputy being under in the influence and contacted Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP started a DUI investigation. Wiser was booked at the Clay County Jail for driving under the influence.

Deputy Wiser, a seven-year veteran of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, has been administratively reassigned pending the outcome of the criminal case.

