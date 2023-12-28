Clay County Deputy placed on administrative reassignment following criminal case

Deputy Powell with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on administrative reassignment following criminal charges.

In a news release, CCSO states, “Powell is a deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and has been administratively reassigned pending the outcome of the criminal case. The investigation of this incident is still ongoing.”

CCSO also states that Sheriff Michelle Cook takes allegations of misconduct seriously and is, “committed to a thorough and impartial investigation into this matter. She is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and accountability among CCSO personnel, and any deviation from these standards will be addressed promptly and appropriately.”

Powell has been charged with what that is commonly called “simple battery.”

Florida Statute 784.03 defines it as “when a person actually and intentionally touches or strikes another person against the will of the other; or Intentionally causes bodily harm to another person.”

