Clay County farm sued over water pollution will operate with fewer cattle, attorney says

The Clay County farmer accused by state lawyers of severely polluting the county's waterways is expected to continue reducing the number of cattle on his property in cooperation with the state, his attorney said Thursday.

His lawyer hopes that doing so may prevent state authorities from shutting down the farmer's operations entirely, which state lawyers sought when they sued him.

Trace Browning, 23, had more than 8,000 cattle at one time at his farm on Leonard Road in Clay County, where he takes in young cattle and sells them once they've grown. Manure in the water runoff from his farm was so severely polluting creeks and streams in the area, according to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, that the department warned that Wilson Branch and large portions of Trace Creek should not be used for swimming or fishing.

This photo, taken by a Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation employee on Leonard Road, shows cattle on Trace Browning's farm.

Browning's attorney Tom White said that as of Wednesday, Browning had reduced the number of cattle to 1,881.

After a scheduled Thursday morning hearing at the Nashville Metro Courthouse on the state's motion for an injunction to shut down Browning's operation was cancelled, White said that he expects a compliance order will be filed ahead of the Feb. 21 rescheduled hearing based on a conversation he had with state lawyers Wednesday afternoon.

White said he expects the compliance order will require Browning to keep the number of cattle at his farm at 999 or fewer until the state approves several of his pending applications for permits to create runoff controls. White also expects the compliance order to include language ensuring that the state will "work diligently" to process Browning's permits.

TDEC investigators wrote that the tributary behind Leonard Church of Christ in Clay County "is heavily laden with foam and sediment originating from the Browning Land & Cattle operation."

"We can't shut down and hope to get the permits," White said.

White said "the goal" is for Browning to get his permits and then get a "significant increase" in the amount of cattle Browning is allowed to keep on his property.

Trace Browning's mother, Rita Nell Browning, already agreed to an order limiting the number of cattle on her farm to 999.

Browning's attorneys have also filed a motion requesting to move the case's proceedings from Davidson to Clay County.

The Attorney General's Office said that due to the ongoing litigation, it could not comment beyond confirming that the hearing has been rescheduled to Feb. 21.

More: Tennessee sues farmer with 6,000 cows, missing permits over water pollution concerns

More: A Tennessee sheriff's office for years seized livestock without warrants. Now, it must pay

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for The Tennessean. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @EvanMealins.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TN farm sued over pollution expected to operate with fewer cattle