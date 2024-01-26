Clay County’s Fugitive Friday wanted for selling crack in front of a daycare

This week’s fugitive is Brandon Tyrell Lee.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office reports that Lee is wanted for selling crack cocaine within 1000 feet of daycare and unlawful use of a 2-way communication device.

His last known address is in the area of Orange Park, Florida.

“Help us bring him to justice!” said CCSO.

