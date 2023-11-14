Clay County inmate dies due to unknown cause, police report

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of 44-year-old Jered Jerome Nichols due to an unknown cause.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to the CCSO, Nichols was arrested last week for simple battery and retail theft. He was later housed in the Clay County Jail following his arrest.

On the morning of November 13, around 11:30 a.m., Nichols was being assessed by medical personnel due to appearing ill. The Sheriff’s Office notes this was not due to a result of a use of force incident.

Nichols later experienced an apparent medical emergency, which resulted in efforts by Deputies and medical staff to revive him being unsuccessful.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct a review of the case. The Medical Examiner’s Office also accepted jurisdiction.

The family of Nichols has been notified, and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office expressed their condolences to them during this difficult time.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.