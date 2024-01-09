Clay County looking for volunteers for its annual MLK Day of Service

Clay County will once again be hosting a day of service to commemorate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The county, in partnership with the City of Green Cove Springs, the Town of Orange Park, the United Way of Northeast Florida, Impact Clay and the Clay County Ministerial Alliance, are actively looking for volunteers to help out.

There are two locations of service: The Town of Orange Park and the City of Green Cove Springs. The day of service will begin with a food distribution event by Feeding Northeast Florida at Vera Francis Hall Park on Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

To help out with the food pantry or to get involved in other events, visit the United Way website.

Read: JSO: 1 dead, 2 injured after car hits 3 pedestrians on Jacksonville’s Northside

City of Green Cove Springs, in collaboration with The United Way of Northeast Florida, Impact Clay, the Town of Orange... Posted by City of Green Cove Springs Government on Monday, January 8, 2024

Read: Vehicle crashes into White House gate; driver in custody, Secret Service says

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.