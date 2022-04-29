Clay County makes four drug arrests

Apr. 28—WEST POINT — The Clay County Sheriff's Office made four separate felony drug arrests over a span of less than 37 hours.

The busy day and a half started around noon Monday, April 25, when deputies conducted a search warrant in the 400 block of Lone Oak Drive in West Point. Officers seized 52.2 grams of methamphetamine and charged Joshua Fulgham, 33, of West Point, with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a felon.

His bond on the new charges was set at $15,000, but the Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on him. The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics assisted in the investigation.

The same day after 11 p.m., Roman Grassaree, 32, of Macon, rolled up on a safety checkpoint. Deputies say they found large bags of edible THC products and charged him with felony possession of marijuana. He is being held in the Clay County Detention Center with a $5,000 bond and a Circuit Court bench warrant.

Tuesday evening around 9, Jane Cooper, 61, of Cedar Bluff, was booked into the jail charged with possession of cocaine and two misdemeanor charges. She was released the next morning on a $5,000 bond and is awaiting a preliminary court hearing in the Clay County Justice Court.

Raiericka Cummings, 49, of Pheba, was arrested around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27, and charged with possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine. She remains in jail on a $5,000 bond awaiting her initial court appearance.

Sheriff Eddie Scott stated that these investigations are ongoing and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 662-494-2896, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151 or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers P3 App.

